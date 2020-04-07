Student hospitalised after Vic Uni hall staff could not be reached for 10 hours

A student at Te Puni Village was hospitalised with influenza but could not contact hall staff.

Staff at Victoria University's Te Puni Village have apologised for being uncontactable for 10 hours after a student was hospitalised with severe flu symptoms.

Fellow residents found the student collapsed on the ground, unable to talk.

The residents who attended to the student made ten phone calls to the hall's duty phone, an emergency number set up to contact hall staff after hours, but could not get through.

A Victoria University spokesperson told Stuff there was a technical fault with the phone, and hall management had apologised to the student.

READ MORE:

* 'Confidential' report reveals failure by accommodation provider to check on Mason Pendrous

* Cause of student Mason Pendrous' death will remain a mystery, coroner rules

* Self-harm, depression, an eating disorder - but claims nobody at Victoria University halls noticed

Te Puni Village is owned by Campus Living Villages, which also owns Sonoda Village in Canterbury, where a dead student went unnoticed for up to four weeks in 2019.

The student started experiencing severe symptoms after midnight on March 10, before lockdown restrictions began.

At the time, there were 398 residents in the hall, with nine Residential Assistants (RAs) on staff, as well as a hall manager.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF A university spokesperson said hall staff had apologised to the student.

University student magazine Salient reported that about 2am the student messaged a fellow resident, saying: "Please help me. Please. I have a 41 degree temperature and I can't move my muscles. I'm starting to shake uncontrollably".

Fellow residents called 111 and were told to locate the hall's defibrillator, but they didn't not know where it was and couldn't make contact with any staff members.

The student was taken to Wellington Hospital via ambulance shortly after, where they were diagnosed with influenza and released at 7am.

An RA made contact with the student at 12pm, about 10 hours after the incident.

The University told Stuff they had been in contact with Campus LIving Villages to review processes, and a new phone had been purchased.

"The University has followed up with Campus Living Villages after being informed of the incident and has established that there were Residential Assistants (RA) available in the hall, and a duty manager was on call. The students were not able to raise an RA because of a technical fault with the duty phone. If they had, the RA would have escalated the matter to the duty manager, who was residing minutes from the hall. A new phone has been purchased and processes are being reviewed, as is always the case after an incident. Hall management apologised to the student immediately after the incident," the spokesperson said.

Campus Living Village was the subject of controversy in 2019 after 19-year-old Mason Pendrous would found dead at Canterbury University's Sonoda Village.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Campus Living Villages Managing Director John Schroder during a press conference regarding the investigation into Mason Pendrous' death in a residential hall, which went unnoticed for nearly four weeks.

An investigation by former High Court judge Kit Toogood QC found the accommodation provider did not follow up concerns about Pendrous' academic engagement and left no staff on site after an organisational restructure.

He said Pendrous' death would have likely been discovered earlier if CLV had followed up promptly.