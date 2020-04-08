'It's frightening': Some elderly people unaware of lockdown, Age Concern says

Davena Shields is in isolation above her garage after returning from Australia with possible coronavirus, but is struggling to get tested. (Video first published April 2, 2020)

Some senior citizens have been caught completely out of the loop by the lockdown laws, Age Concern says.

"There's been instances of elderly people stopping people on the street asking people what's going on, why all the shops are closed. It's frightening," said Lorna Harvey of Age Concern Wellington.

"It's a lot of people with language barriers. They're very isolated, a lot of their network has died. It's dementia as well. people might be confused, they might have been told about the lockdown but maybe forgot."

The majority of calls Age Concern has received since the lockdown have been related to shopping, particularly elderly people who aren't able to shop online or are worried about long wait times for online orders.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Citizen's Advice Bureau sees huge jump in calls as hundreds seek advice

* Coronavirus: Consider those more vulnerable than yourself as the country moves into lockdown

* Some New Zealanders face difficulties navigating a world without the internet

The charity has had 200 new volunteers sign up in Wellington alone, mostly picking up shopping and prescriptions. Other volunteers are working as "phone friends", giving isolated people someone to talk to.

Payment for shopping had been a major issue, especially for people who are used to going to the bank in person for cash and aren't familiar with online banking.

victor4/123rf Age Concern have received reports of elderly people who were unaware of the lockdown.

Difficulties with online processes has also been a major trend in calls to the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

The day before New Zealand went into lockdown, volunteers at CAB were busy answering 1200 calls, a huge jump from their normal daily traffic of 250.

"We've had particular concerns about people who don't have internet or computers," CAB chief executive Kerry Dalton said.

"There's been a few enquiries about people who can't pay their bills online, because they never have."

The organisation is urging people who need help to call them on on 0800 367 222 if they don't have internet access.

A CAB report earlier this year found that 4379 people were "digitally excluded", meaning they couldn't access online services.

That made up 10 per cent of all clients the bureau helped over that period.

Elderly people made up a large number of of digitally excluded clients, but 21 per cent were under 40.

"It affects every age band; you've got factors of literacy, disability, and poverty," Dalton said.