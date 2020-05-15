Film a big theme among Wellington's budget wins

Budget 2020 had plenty in the package for the Capital.

Wellington’s film and TV industry are among the big winners from Budget 2020 with $200 million being pumped into the industry via the New Zealand Screen Production Grant.

That spending will come in the form of tax rebates for local and international film and TV productions, with a 40 per cent rebate for local productions and up to 25 per cent for overseas content.

Over the next two years, $60m has been committed for domestic productions.

Funding for the international grant has taken a giant leap from $6mto $140m.

“Growing global demand for screen content, coupled with the favourable reputation as a screen production destination, is leading to rising levels of production activity in New Zealand. The current level of funding has proven to be insufficient to meet this growth in activity,” the Budget read.

That will have a big impact for Wellington’s screen industry, which accounts for 20 per cent of New Zealand's $4 billion film and television sector.

Not-For-Syndication Director James Cameron has been working on the Wellington-made Avatar sequels from Los Angeles.

The Government’s wording in Budget 2020 angles the boost not as an attempt to attract new investment but to “meet increased demand” from eligible productions.

New Zealand Film Commission chief executive Annabelle Sheehan said on Wednesday that 55 productions, 47 local and eight international, had been stalled due to Covid-19, with a rough spend of $600m.

On top of that, “a large number” of Hollywood productions were looking to come to New Zealand in the coming six months to a year, lured by New Zealand's low number of Covid-19 cases.

The Avatar sequels are the largest existing production in New Zealand, and have managed to continue throughout lockdown, despite director James Cameron returning home to Los Angeles.

Supplied The NZSO, the country's national orchestra based in Wellington, received a one-off cash injection.

The 1505-strong staff at Weta Digital have been working on the VFX-heavy project from home.

Weta Digital managed to secure work on a Los Angeles-based production that was still shooting there when lockdown hit. Details on the production are confidential.

Wellington's Budget Wins

As the home of the civil service, Wellington is connected to almost all government spending in some way or another. Budget 2020 has a number of projects of special interest to the capital — ranging from upgrading the Prime Minister's house to replacing the Interislander ferries.

Earthquake strengthening of Turnbull House. $125,000

Historic Turnbull house, the original home of the National Library, has been closed to the public since 2012 due to earthquake vulnerability. If the strengthening does not go ahead by 2023, the house will be demolished.

Cash injection for the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. $1.8m

The national orchestra, which bases its operations in Wellington, received a one-off capital injection intended to support its balance sheet, after returning a net deficit for the last three years.

Digitising the National Library video collection. $33m

A massive spend of $33 million over the next four years will be focused on saving the Wellington-based archives. Without digital preservation, over 95 per cent of at-risk content, including the Television New Zealand Archive, will be lost in less than a decade.

Redevelopment of Kenepuru Science Centre. $25m

The Porirua-based arm of the Institute of Environmental Science and Research will get refurbished laboratories, offices, and accommodation.

Continued funding for Wellington Free Ambulance. Part of a $4m package.

$4 million a year for the next four years will see Wellington Free Ambulance, along with St John, funded to “maintain their existing capacity and performance levels”.

Structural work on Premier House and a property on Bolton Street. $267,000.

Over the next four years, $267,000 will be spent on “structural and remedial work” at two Crown-owned properties in Wellington. The first is Premier House and Cottage, the official residence of the Prime Minister. The second is only referred to as “a property on Bolton Street,” most likely referring to 23 Bolton Street, currently occupied by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

New Archives New Zealand building. $190m

$145 million in capital investment plus another $45 million over the next four years will be spent purchasing land and constructing a new home for Archives New Zealand, and making alterations to the National Library.

Repairs and expansion of Parliament buildings. $10m

$5.5 million will be spent kitting out Parliament library so staff can be moved after Bowen house was found to be at earthquake risk. Another $4.5 million will be spent on rebuilds.

New Interislander ferries. $400m

Two new ferries will be purchased to replace the ageing Interislander services between Wellington and Picton.