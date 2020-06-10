Cafe owner fears closure if council back pedals on Evans Bay cycleway

Greta Point Cafe staff member Cara Coronado, left, and cafe owner Jenny Bun in the car parks that were destined to be removed for a cycleway.

An Evans Bay cafe owner says she will be forced to close if a proposed cycleway wipes out nearby car parks, but cycling advocates argue a bike lane would actually generate more business.

Wellington City Council on Tuesday ditched plans to construct a temporary cycleway along part of Evans Bay Parade, but Greta Point Cafe owner Jenny Bun is among hundreds who fear the proposal will soon spring up again.

The concerns come as several councillors said they were furious about the decision to scrap the plans, and vowed to keep fighting for them.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cycle advocates link arms down Featherston St to create a "people-protected cycleway" to promote safer cycle lanes.

Bun presented a petition with 360 signatures to Rongotai MP Paul Eagle on Wednesday, calling for any new cycleway to leave 150 under-threat car parks intact.

“Ninety per cent of my customers are seniors who come by car, not by bike,” Bun said.

“I’m happy for a cycleway to be built, but please don’t take away my car parks, or [please] make other car parks for my customers.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Wellington City councillor Jenny Condie says the council was facing legal action over the social distancing justification for the pop-up cycleways. (File photo)

The temporary cycleway was one of several proposed to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but was scrapped after New Zealand moved to alert level 1.

"We have legal advice that the words 'social distancing' represented a legal issue in our community engagement process," councillor Jenny Condie said. "We had people in our submissions process threaten to bring legal action if these cycle lanes went ahead."

The Government would have provided 90 per cent of the funding for the projects under the Innovating Streets initiative.

Rosa Woods/Stuff City councillor Tamatha Paul says the council needs to show "more grit" and "more teeth". (File photo)

Councillor Tamatha Paul said she was "so frustrated" with the decision to scrap the projects, Iona Pannet was "deeply disappointed and frustrated", and Laurie Foon called it her "most frustrating moment in council to date."

"I don't think the reasons stack up," Paul said. "Council officers are afraid of a contentious issue ... we need more grit, more teeth. We need to stand up for the right thing."

Pannett agreed, saying the council was "a bit too risk-averse".

She wanted the paper brought back to the council next week, arguing that social distancing was still a necessity.

Monique Ford/Stuff ​Wellington City councillor Teri O'Neill says the temporary cycleway proposal was a "Trojan Horse" project. (File photo)

"We are not safe until there is a vaccine. That's good enough justification to keep going with this project.”

On Monday, Eastern Ward councillor Teri O’Neill described the Evans Bay project as a “Trojan Horse” because it was being presented to the public as a temporary measure when council papers suggested it was being earmarked as a permanent one.

About 80 people attended a public meeting organised by city councillor Sean Rush in Hataitai on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.

Rush said the crowd erupted in applause when he told them the proposal had been pulled, for now.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Rongotai MP Paul Eagle says residents should have been part of the initial cycleway design. (File photo)

Eagle, who also attended the meeting, said while some people were supportive of a cycleway, most were dismayed at not being part of the initial design process.

Bun said the public should have been involved in the initial design, rather than being presented with one to give feedback on.

A cycleway could be constructed alongside car parks, she said.

“If they can get a solution for the cyclists, then why can’t they get a solution for us as well?”

Cycling Action Network project manager Patrick Morgan said businesses like Greta Point Cafe should view a cycleway as good news.

“The evidence shows that where good-quality bike lanes are put in, it’s great news for local businesses.

“If I was running a cafe with a bike lane right out in front, I would be celebrating.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Government was willing to fund 90 per cent of the costs for seven temporary cycleways

Business owners often overestimated how many of their customers arrived by car, and studies had shown more money was spent on streets with bike lanes, Morgan said.

Dr Caroline Shaw, a cyclist and senior public health lecturer at the University of Otago, said separated cycleways would make cycling safer for groups such as women and children.

Although many people assumed removing car parks led to a decline in business, overseas research showed that was not the case, she said.

"Most businesses either remain neutral or increase their sales. There is a lot of misunderstanding about that."