Spitting, abuse, and overcrowding: Bus drivers at risk as Covid-19 returns

A photo taken on Wednesday showed every seat on a Wellington bus full, despite level 2 restrictions.

Despite a downturn in passengers, public transport troubles have continued in Wellington as residents adjust again to life under Level 2.

On Wednesday, commuters in Haitaitai complained of large groups being left on the side of the road as buses drove by, while on the same morning a bus from Island Bay was seen with every seat full, no physical distancing, and less than half of passengers wearing masks.

It has been an ongoing challenge for Metlink since Wellington moved to Level 2.

“We have observed that some people are not following the Government’s advice on physical distancing and this has led to some frustration,” a spokesperson said.

Patronage on Wellington buses had fallen to about 65 per compared to normal week.

Facemasks are encouraged on public transport but not required.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Bus drivers are among the most high-risk professions for Covid-19.

Metlink was not planning a mask mandate for public transport as it did not want to be accused of “scaremongering” by going against Government guidelines, the spokesperson said.

The official Government guidelines are that people on public transport are “strongly encouraged” to wear face masks at Level 3, and “may consider wearing a mask” at Level 2.

Bus drivers are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, partly due to coming into close contact with so many people, and partly due to age.

Bus drivers are the oldest workers of any key industry, at an average age of 54, according to Stats NZ.

RNZ Aucklanders are being asked to wear a face covering when outside the home, and the rest of the country is advised to wear one when in a confined public space, like when using public transport or a supermarket.

In London, 34 bus drivers have died after contracting Covid-19. There are 25,000 bus drivers employed in the city.

To put that in context, New Zealand’s most dangerous industry, forestry, has an annual death rate of 57 per 100,000 workers – less than half the risk of driving a bus in London.

In the US, over 200 transit workers have died of Covid-19, including 130 in New York.

The sealed metal tube of a bus or train can be a breeding ground for the virus, making physical distancing and mask-wearing especially important.

Staff members have been told explicitly not to police passengers or attempt to enforce social distancing, but unruly and aggressive passengers are an inevitable part of public transport and something drivers have to deal with regularly.

Dominion-Post Patronage for public transport in Wellington is at 65 per cent of pre-Covid trips.

During the first national lockdown, three disruptive passengers were reported spitting on the surfaces of a Wellington bus. In Auckland, a woman spat at three Auckland Transport staff members and a man was charged with assault for spitting on an Auckland Transport security guard.

This week, two Christchurch bus drivers were victims of an alleged attack by a knife-wielding man on Saturday, leaving one injured and another shaken.

Speaking to Stuff anonymously, one driver said they no longer felt safe in the job.

“I don’t feel safe. Late nights with verbal abuse, alcohol and drugs are common factors in this job, and anything can happen.”

A Wellington bus driver, who did not wish to be named, told Stuff this week the move to Level 2 had been “a very confusing situation”, with some drivers not being provided gloves and masks.

Kevin O’Sullivan of Tramways Union was concerned about the lack of people wearing face masks.

“Not everyone is wearing gloves and masks, though I think they should. There’s no compulsion, for either drivers or passengers, but I think drivers should be wearing them,” he said

“Germs spread easy on a bus, even without Covid. This time of year there are colds and all sorts of things going around, it happens all the time.”

At Level 3, all Metlink drivers over 70, or who were immunocompromised, or lived with someone who was immunocompromised were stood down with the promise of full pay.

Dominion-Post Over 30 bus drivers in London have died of Covid-19.

Metlink expects that plan to kick in again if Wellington were to return to Level 3, but for now, all staff are operating on a normal timetable.

To date, New Zealand hasn’t had any suspected Covid-19 cases related to public transport, but that hasn’t erased the worry for some.

All buses, trains, stations and interchanges in Wellington are equipped with CCTV cameras for contract tracing efforts, while in Auckland the AT HOP cards are set up to use for tracking, but to date these have not been required.

Metlink rolled out contact tracing QR codes onto trains and ferries this week, and can track bus users can by registered Snapper card.