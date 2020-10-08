Work on Wellington to Hutt pathway could begin next year

Construction of an ambitious $130 million harbour side path linking Hutt Valley to the capital could get underway as soon as next year, making it the nation’s first project to be fast tracked under new Covid-19 consenting rules.

The new design plans, to be unveiled today, show the 4.5km stretch next to State Highway 2 will be replaced with a cycleway and walking path, complete with new beaches for swimming and fishing in Wellington harbour.

The Ministry for the Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency will consider resource consent applications later this month, and construction could begin as soon as 2021. It will the first project considered under expedited consenting rules designed to pump money into the economy following the coronavirus outbreak.

The project was originally approved by NZTA in 2019, but wasn't expected to be completed until 2024.

The path has been named Te Ara Tupua. “Te Ara’ translates as ‘pathway’, and ‘Tupua’ refers to Ngake and Whātaitai, the two taniwha who were said to live in the harbour.

The new Ngāūranga to Petone section will be a shared path with a 5m wide sealed surface, on the harbour side of the Hutt Valley Railway Line, according the new designs, released today by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

It will provide a continuous connection between the existing Wellington to Ngāūranga section, which is scheduled for upgrades, and the new Petone to Melling section, which is currently under construction.

A 1.8 metre chain link fence will separate the path from the adjacent railway line.

The new section will begin at a rail overbridge at Ngāūranga . The bridge will be named for Te Wharepōuri, a significant ancestor who lived in the area when the first British settlers arrived in Wellington.

The plans will see six ūranga (landings) spread out along the path, which will have bike parking and rest areas, as well as newly planted bush areas.

A raised rock embankment will act as a seawall, a key move to protect the rail line from future seal level rise.

NZTA/Stuff Plans for the fast-tracked Ngauranga to Petone cycleway have been released by Waka Kotahi NZTA.

Five gravel beaches will be safely accessible from the path, opening up a number of new swimming and fishing spots.

The new designs are intended to preserve sensitive habitats and add new offshore habitat areas, which will offer undisturbed roosting places for birds.

“Te Ara Tupua will be a stunning addition to the Wellington Harbour coastline, and create a step change in the number of people choosing to walk or bike between Wellington and the Hutt,” NZTA regional relationships director Emma Speight said.

“It will make State Highway 2 and the Hutt rail line more resilient and provide the ability to adapt to sea level rise,” she said.

Initial designs were released for public consultation in 2019 and received more than 3000 submissions. The changes in the updated designs mostly focused on protecting the coastal environment and reflecting mana whenua history.

NZTA/Stuff Te Ara Tupua will eventually connect up all the way from the Wellington CBD to Melling.

Local iwi have welcomed the project.

“The work we have done alongside Waka Kotahi so far represents genuine steps towards a strong Treaty partnership,” Taranaki Whānui representative Kim Skelton said.

Proposals for a safe cycleway to connect Wellington city to the Hutt date back to at least 1901.

​The first reference to it was in Parliament's Hansard records, where it was suggested cyclists could pay five shillings to build the pathway, which was “unanimously agreed to by almost all the cyclists of Wellington”.

NZTA/Stuff The plans would provide public access to five new gravel beaches.

When the fast-tracking was announced in June, cycling advocate Patrick Morgan said it would be “transformational” for the city.

“For the first time, there will be a cycle link between the two main population centres in the region. It will unleash pent-up demand,” he said.

About 500 cyclists a day ride the current path along State Highway 2, a notoriously dangerous stretch of road. In February, Brent Norriss, 65, was killed after he was hit on his bicycle on the road.