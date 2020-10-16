First section of Transmission Gully will open to cars next month

The Transmission Gully motorway north of Wellington was due to open in late 2020.

The first cars will touch the surface of Transmission Gully in November, after more than 100 years of waiting.

State Highway 1 traffic is set to be switched onto a 1.3 kilometre portion of Transmission Gully at Paekākāriki.

Traffic will be switched to allow trucks to safely move a temporary asphalt plant built next to the road for paving works, and to allow the completion of the coastal connector road that runs between Paekākāriki and Mackays crossing

Southbound SH1 traffic will be moved onto Transmission Gully first, while northbound traffic will remain on the old state highway, before moving over five days later.

Crews on the site are currently trimming and preparing the top surface in order to be ready for the final surfacing layers to be applied in a week.

“It’ll be the first chance the public have had to travel on any part of Transmission Gully, so a pretty significant milestone,” project spokesperson Natasha Utting said.

In August, Waka Kotahi NZTA revealed the new opening date and costs after months of negotiations with the private partners building the billion-dollar road.

The road is now set to open by September 2021, but will cost another $208 million to build.

The latest deal would see Transmission Gully’s cost pushed up to $1.25 billion – now $400m above the originally expected $850m bill.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the Infrastructure Commission had been asked to oversee an urgent and wide-ranging review into the project.

