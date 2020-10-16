First section of Transmission Gully will open to cars next month
The first cars will touch the surface of Transmission Gully in November, after more than 100 years of waiting.
State Highway 1 traffic is set to be switched onto a 1.3 kilometre portion of Transmission Gully at Paekākāriki.
Traffic will be switched to allow trucks to safely move a temporary asphalt plant built next to the road for paving works, and to allow the completion of the coastal connector road that runs between Paekākāriki and Mackays crossing
Southbound SH1 traffic will be moved onto Transmission Gully first, while northbound traffic will remain on the old state highway, before moving over five days later.
Crews on the site are currently trimming and preparing the top surface in order to be ready for the final surfacing layers to be applied in a week.
“It’ll be the first chance the public have had to travel on any part of Transmission Gully, so a pretty significant milestone,” project spokesperson Natasha Utting said.
In August, Waka Kotahi NZTA revealed the new opening date and costs after months of negotiations with the private partners building the billion-dollar road.
The road is now set to open by September 2021, but will cost another $208 million to build.
The latest deal would see Transmission Gully’s cost pushed up to $1.25 billion – now $400m above the originally expected $850m bill.
Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the Infrastructure Commission had been asked to oversee an urgent and wide-ranging review into the project.
By the numbers
- The new cost of building Transmission Gully is $1.25 billion – an increase of $400m from the original $850m expected cost.
- This comes after “force majeure” clause in the public private partnership to build the road triggered new negotiations, following the lockdown.
- It includes $145.5m for the builder CPB-HEB, $12.5m for the Wellington Gateway Partnership, and $5m for highway maintenance contractor Ventia.
- Another $45m has been added to the contract to allow for a different type of pavement, which can be applied by New Zealand contractors, and during winter months.
- In February, the NZ Transport Agency announced a $190m settlement for “historic claims” by CPB-HEB.
Stuff