Review clears Weta Workshop of bullying, sexism, toxic workplace allegations

A review has cleared Weta Workshop of allegations of bullying, sexual harassment and of a toxic culture following claims made in a social media post.

In June former Weta Workshop artist and model maker Layna Lazar made claims on social media of bullying and one instance where she was touched inappropriately. It prompted a flurry of others to speak out and a human resource company was brought in to investigate her claims.

But Ainsley Benefield of Hive found the allegations were “unsubstantiated”.

Lazar, who has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Weta Workshop, told Stuff of the toll the saga has had on her life.

“I have colitis [an irritable bowel disease exacerbated by stress]. Because of this whole Weta thing I am out of remission, I am really sick,” she said.

“I haven’t been able to work. Things have not been going well at all. Weta has ruined my life.”

Lazar worked at Weta Workshop for nearly a year till 2016, making models and concept art for long-running superhero series Power Rangers. But in June 2020, inspired by the #metoo movement, she posted allegations on social media of bullying and harassment during her time there.

She claimed she was touched non-consensually once, on the backside, as she leaned over a colleague’s desk. Her allegations of being bullied and micromanaged were supported by others who spoke to Stuff.

A Weta Workshop media release said Benefield looked into the specific actions described in Lazar’s social media post, but found the allegations “were not substantiated or, where factual elements were established, they were found to be reasonable in the context of circumstances that were not described in the post.”

A Weta Workshop spokeswoman wouldn’t confirm the terms of reference of the investigation or how many people were interviewed.

Benefield made a number of recommendations including a greater focus on harassment and bullying prevention as well as establishing additional avenues for crew to speak up or seek support.

Weta Workshop non-executive chair George Hickton said the company would implement the recommendations, but said the “management practices and environment have changed markedly since 2016”.

It had a new sexual harassment and bullying prevention policy and had appointed peer supporters and an external mediator available to any crew member who wants to raise a concern or complaint. Most staff and management had been trained in preventing and responding to sexual harassment and bullying and those that hadn’t would be trained in the new year.

“The owners, board and senior leadership team are committed to ensuring Weta Workshop is a safe place to work and an environment that is inclusive and supportive, in which crew members can feel safe raising any concerns or issues,” he said.

Weta Workshop co-founders and owners Tania Rodger and Richard Taylor said the company was committed to an ongoing focus on people care, in a statement.

Meanwhile, a Queen’s Counsel has been brought in to carry out an independent review of Weta Digital after allegations of sexual harassment at the Wellington film-making company.

A statement from the company said the move was commissioned by the owners. The majority owners are film-makers Sir Peter Jackson, Dame Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens.