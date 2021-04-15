No new pokie machines will be allowed in Wellington as council passes sinking lid policy

Former pokies addict Michael Demchy on his struggle with gambling away a fortune in machines. (Video first published in 2018)

No new pokie machines will be allowed in Wellington after Wellington City Council voted to institute a ‘’sinking lid’’ policy on Thursday.

The sinking lid policy means no new licences for pokie machines can be issued, and machines cannot be transferred to a new pub or owner if the venue closes.

There are currently 633 pokie machines in the city and 938 across the Wellington region.

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul put forward the proposal in an attempt to tackle problem gambling.

“I think pokies are a stain on this community,” Paul said.

The proposal proved controversial for several community groups, which rely on gaming revenue for funding via Pub Charity.

Bruce Mercer/Stuff Wellington City Council voted to institute a ‘sinking lid’ policy for pokie machines on Thursday.

In 2017 and 2018, class 4 gambling – pokie machines in pubs and clubs – provided approximately $61million to sport, health, environmental, education, and arts sectors in the Wellington region.

Sport Wellington's chief executive Phil Gibbons said reduced funding would have a serious impact on sports organisations.

“Wellington's sport and recreation sector relies heavily on that funding to enable sport and active recreation to occur at the community level,” he said.

Councillor Nicola Young expressed scepticism about the policy, saying it would be ineffective and would hurt community groups

“It will be a killer blow for a very large number of vulnerable people in our city,” she said. “I believe it’s a form of virtue signalling because it won’t make any difference.”

Councillor Teri O'Neill disagreed, arguing that pokie funds were more likely to go from low-income areas to more affluent communities.

“We are taking money out of Strathmore and putting it into Scot’s College,” she said.

Several councillors reacted negatively to a submission by Pub Charity Limited chief executive Martin Cheer in October, which was labelled “threatening and intimidating," by councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

In his submission, Cheer said he was “extremely concerned” about some councillors having connections to the Problem Gambling Foundation.

Wellington Fijian Pastors Group, Anglican Advocacy, Wellington Youth City Council were among groups that supported a sinking lid policy.

Along with voting to pass the sinking lid policy, the council also voted in favour of amendments to lobby central government on the urgent need for alternative funding for community groups, and to investigate ways the council can reduce its own reliance on class 4 gambling proceeds.