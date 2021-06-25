Wellington today, June 25: Pfizer doses redistributed, Antarctica a new US-China battlefield, and building height-restriction proposal overturned

Kia ora Wellington, Bill Hickman here with your latest news around Wellington this blustery Friday. Remember to keep scanning!

8.30am: Wellington City Council rejects plan to remove height restrictions for central city buildings

Wellington city councillors have overturned a proposal to remove height restrictions on new central city housing buildings during a marathon vote on its spatial plan.

It means existing restrictions of between 8 and 28 storeys will be retained and a six-storey minimum building height will be introduced.

Councillors also agreed during the late-night vote on Thursday to scrap plans to extend protected character areas by almost half, following fierce debate about the merits of preserving character over creating space for new homes.

The spatial plan is the council’s proposed blueprint to enable medium and high-density housing developments across the city to accommodate up to 80,000 new residents over the next 30 years.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington City councillors have overturned a proposal to remove height restrictions on new central city housing buildings. (File photo)

7.45am: Wellington airport, locations of interest updated

The Ministry of Health has added two areas in Wellington airport as location of interest this morning to include: The Wellington airport food court between 8.30am and 9.55am and the mens toilets on Level 1 at the southern end of the domestic concourse between 9.15am and 9.30pm on Monday June 21.

Anyone who was seated in the food court or used the facilities during these times must be tested and follow health advice to stay at home or isolate.

People who went through customs at Wellington airport between 11.35pm June 18 and 12.48am June 19 or were in Wellington airport between 8.30am and 10.30am on June 21 are advised to monitor for symptoms.

6.30am: Wellington weather

A mostly cloudy day today with a few showers forecast for Upper Hutt in the morning. Showers spread to most of Wellington from evening. MetService has issued a strong wind watch for the next 12 hours with strong northwesterlies reaching gales in exposed places from late afternoon.

The high is 15 degrees Celsius and the low is 13C.

The Ministry of Health has added two areas in Wellington airport as locations of interest today.

In The Dominion Post today:

Wellington's vaccines redistributed across region as one centre runs out of doses

Matthias Schrader/AP Pfizer vaccine doses are being moved around the region. (File photo)

Wellington health authorities are redistributing coronavirus vaccines across the region to try to ensure the most vulnerable people are inoculated – in case supplies run out before the next Pfizer shipment arrives.

This effort to eke out the remaining doses comes amid soaring demand for Covid tests and vaccinations as the capital region nervously awaits news after an infected Sydney traveller visited a range of eateries and tourist attractions in central Wellington over the weekend.

It has still not be confirmed that the man has the Delta variant, the highly infectious strain found in the cluster in Sydney, although authorities here are operating on the assumption that he does.

The newest battlefield between China and the US: Antarctica

Colin Monteath/Stuff Scott Base, Antarctica, is being rebuilt as New Zealand reaffirms its presence in the region.

Antarctica is emerging as the newest battleground in the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China, with the two countries pushing the boundaries of a treaty that has prevented a military presence – except in a scientific setting – and emphasised the need to care for the environment for the next 60 years.

New bases and stations are going up and new polar-capable ships are being built in this frenzied effort to gain the upper hand on the continent: China is currently building its fifth base in the region; the US has commissioned six new icebreakers to improve capability in polar regions; Australia has proposed a new airfield; and New Zealand is investing $344 million in building a new base in Antarctica.

As the region becomes increasingly politicised, there is more discussion around whether certain countries – namely China – are “gently walking over the red lines of the Antarctic Treaty System in order to further a political or security agenda,” said Marc Lanteigne, a senior research fellow at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

Classical on Cuba to return to Wellington for encore weekend of music

Supplied Classical on Cuba will return in August this year for a jam-packed weekend of classical music.

Twenty-four musical groups will perform over 100 staccato-sized concerts across Cuba St bars and restaurants in just one, busy, August weekend.

Classical on Cuba is back for a second year with string quartets and choral ensembles performing across 20 venues – including San Fran, Hotel Bristol, and Laundry – with festival-goers encouraged to follow their own pace and schedule while immersing themselves in Cuba St culture.

The festival is a collaboration between Orchestra Wellington and CubaDupa, and is funded by Wellington City Council’s City Recovery Fund.

