Audit New Zealand raises red flags over Wellington City Council's long-term plan

The auditor-general’s office has raised several concerns with Wellington Mayor Andy Foster’s 10-year plan, which councillors will adopt on Wednesday. (File photo)

Audit New Zealand has raised several concerns with the Wellington City Council’s 10-year long-term plan, including uncertainty about whether it can deliver its planned $3.2 billion capital programme.

The auditor presented its qualified opinion to the council on Wednesday, raising red flags over forecast debt-cap breaches, and uncertainty about three waters reforms, wastewater network upgrade funding, and proposed capital spending.

The council signed off on the plan on Wednesday, putting into effect a 13.5 per cent average rates increase required to pay for significant infrastructure repairs and upgrades.

But before it did so, Karen Young, the auditor appointed by Audit New Zealand for the city council, said although the council's plan provided a “reasonable basis” for long-term decision-making, there were several “matters of emphasis” that needed to be noted.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The council has budgeted $2.7 billion for water pipe upgrades and maintenance over the next 10 years. (File photo)

The Government's planned three waters reforms, which would reduce the number of local authorities delivering wastewater, stormwater and drinking water services, created uncertainty because no decisions had yet been made.

“The plan was prepared as if these services will continue to be provided by the council, but future decisions may result in significant changes, which would affect the information on which the plan has been based,” Young said.

Significant constraints in the construction market created uncertainty about the council’s planned capital projects, and it was also relying on external funding to upgrade the Moa Point wastewater treatment plant.

“If the forecast level of external funding is not received, the council notes that the project would not be able to proceed and will have to be reprioritised,” the opinion said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wastewater sludge had to be transported around Wellington’s south coast from the Moa Point treatment plant to the Southern Landfill after a pipe broke under Mt Albert. (File photo)

“This could affect improvements to levels of service.”

The council has set a debt-to-revenue ratio of 225 per cent for the next 10 years, but has agreed to breach that figure in the first six years.

Young said the council may need to incur greater costs than forecast because it had not used information about the condition of its assets to inform investment in its three waters networks.

“Should this occur, these additional costs will need to be funded.

Supplied The council has budgeted $283 million for the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, which includes plans to revamp the city’s Golden Mile. (File photo)

“Unless the council reprioritises other projects, which could affect levels of service, it would need to increase rates or increase debt to fund the additional costs.”

It is the first time the council has received a qualified opinion on its long-term plan. A qualified opinion means the plan is sufficient overall but has issues that could materially affect funding.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said there were several unique challenges the council was dealing with, including the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport programme, a lack of suitable land to dispose of wastewater sludge, and its position as the biggest social housing landlord outside the Government.

He said he found the qualified audit opinion “challenging” to accept.

“The key things is we are responding to the issues. We have fully funded water asset renewals and Wellington Water is doing a condition assessment.”

He said the council’s capital programme, its largest ever over 10 years, was a significant risk, but that was not unusual.

“The reality is we will not deliver everything at exactly the timeframe that has been put into our budget. We never do.

“We don't know which parts of that budget are the parts that aren’t going to be delivered on time.”

Wellington City Council 10-year long-term plan

Water pipe maintenance and upgrades – $2.7b

Let’s Get Wellington Moving – $283m

Building and improving cycleways – $226m

Central library strengthening – $187.5m

Moa Point wastewater treatment plant upgrade – $147m – $208m

Climate change action plan (Te Atakura) – $27m

Frank Kitts Park upgrade $6.5m (total cost $40m-plus)

Demolish civic administration building – $5m

Demolish municipal office building – $5m

Forecast rates increases

2021-22 – 13.5 per cent

2022-23 - 9 per cent

2023-24 – 8.8 per cent

2024-25 – 5.9 per cent

2025-26 – 6.4 per cent

2026-27 – 1.9 per cent

2027-28 – 3 per cent

2028-29 – 3.5 per cent

2029-30 – 2.1 per cent

2030-31 – 1 per cent

Forecast borrowing