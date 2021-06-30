Friday and Saturday evening CBD parking time limits of four hours introduced

Time limits on metered parking in Wellington’s central city will be extended to four hours after 6pm pn Fridays and Saturdays. (File photo)

The Wellington City Council will introduce four-hour parking time limits on Friday and Saturday evenings, after concerns from the city’s arts and hospitality sectors.

The change comes after 16 high-profile arts and hospitality organisations told the council that a planned extension to paid parking hours would inflict further pain on their already-hurting industries.

That is because there is a two-hour time limit on central city parking spaces, and with metered parking hours due to be extended to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays,the restriction would create difficulties for people attending shows and concerts that ran for longer than two hours.

The council decided on Wednesday it would introduce four-hour time limits between 6pm and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays to help address the concerns.

The change would come into effect within three months, with paid parking on Fridays and Saturdays to finish at 8pm in the meantime.

The council agreed in February to extend metered parking hours to 8pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Existing metered hours are 8am to 6pm from Saturday to Thursday, and 8am to 8pm on Friday. Changes to Sunday-to-Thursday parking hours will apply from July 5 as planned.

The February proposal was agreed to by Foster and 12 other councillors as part of the council’s draft 10-year plan.

Metered parking hours in Wellington's CBD will be extended to 8pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

But Foster admitted on Wednesday he and the council had overlooked the potential impact on the city’s arts and hospitality sectors.

“There were an enormous number of decisions made [on the draft plan], and this one did fly under the radar,” he said.

“It was wrapped up in a long-term plan with big and complex issues.”

Foster said imposing a two-hour time limit on weekend evenings would have an adverse impact on the arts and hospitality sectors, and everyone who supported them.

City councillor Tamatha Paul supported the extension despite being an outspoken climate change advocate.

It was impractical to ask people attending shows to leave halfway through and move their car to another parking space, he said.

Councillor Tamatha Paul, a vocal climate change advocate, said she supported the extended time limit because it did not impact on the council’s zero carbon goal.

“This is just making sure that when people are in town, they don’t have to leave whatever they are doing to go and update their parking.”

She said it was unfair to expect people to find another travel option when buses were being cancelled “left, right and centre”, and Ubers were becoming difficult to book.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says the council needs to own its mistake.

“You don’t shift mode or shift behaviour by making something inconvenient where there are no other alternatives.”

Jill Day said the council could look at providing schemes like ride and event packages to help reduce traffic.

“We can’t just be punitive and then expect people to pick another option. We actually need to think about helping people with that.”

Iona Pannett was the only councillor to vote against the extension, saying the late change sent the wrong public message.

“Local government has spent hours, months, and years arguing about how much parking should be provided, and at what cost,” she said.

“We are showing a little bit of weakness, when I have heard from most of you that we would take climate change seriously, and this is a test of this resolve.”

Diane Calvert wanted the council to consider extending time limits on all metered parks, and assess how this would impact the city’s arts and business sectors.

Her proposal was voted down by councillors.