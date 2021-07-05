Wellington today, Monday July 5: Kiwis stuck in Australia can return home, Tūrama lights up Wellington sky

Tūrama shines from Island Bay. Made from nine woven beams of gently moving light, the sculpture will travel around Wellington until July 7 as a part of the capital’s Matariki celebrations

Kia ora everyone! It’s Mandy Te here, with everything you need to know about in Wellington today. Stay posted for updates throughout the day.

6.14pm: Reporter wins Arts Access Creative New Zealand Media Award 2021

Andre Chumko, reporter for The Dominion Post, was presented the Arts Access Creative New Zealand Media Award 2021.

“Andre demonstrates leadership and excellence in reporting about accessibility and inclusion in the arts – in prisons, the professional arts sector and in the community arts sector,” said Richard Benge, executive director at Arts Access Aotearoa.

“His work shines a light on the role of the arts in building a cohesive, engaged society.”

5.12pm: New Zealanders stuck in Australia due to Covid-19 lockdowns can return home

New Zealanders stuck in New South Wales and Queensland will be able to return home this week, as the Government extends a pause on quarantine-free travel with the two Australian states.

A suspension of quarantine-free travel with New South Wales was due to end on Tuesday but will continue for the “near future”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealanders stuck in New South Wales and Queensland could return from 11.59pm on July 9. (File photo)

However, Cabinet on Monday afternoon decided that New Zealanders stuck in New South Wales and Queensland would be able to return from 11.59pm on July 9.

“We recognise New Zealanders have been stranded for some time in these states. We are comfortable we can safely allow those ordinarily resident here to return to New Zealand," Ardern said.

4.13pm: Labour MP Kiri Allan back at work

Labour MP Kiri Allan says she was prescribed the wrong medication when she first went to the doctor with cervical cancer symptoms.

The local MP for the East Coast electorate will ease back into work on Monday after nine weeks of treatment for stage three cervical cancer following a diagnosis in April, but on her first day back at Parliament she urged people to get checked and keep pushing if they felt something was wrong.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Labour MP Kiri Allan is back at Parliament after treatment for cervical cancer.

“I was prescribed medication, but it wasn't the right medication and I still felt like something wasn’t right,” she told reporters on Monday.

“I spent a lot of my time over the past months or so walking alongside people, advocating them to advocate for themselves harder in the system. Don't be afraid to keep questioning and pushing when you know that something is not right.”

3.20pm: Lane closes after soil spill

A soil spill on the Remutaka Hill has led to a northbound lane of State Highway 2 closing.

Motorists should take extra care while passing and expect minor delays in the area.

2pm: Woman visits hospital eight times over dental infection, CCDHB fails in care.

A woman with a dental infection that caused considerable pain, a fever, a swollen jaw and distortion to her face, visited herdistrict health board eight times and received sub-standard care, an investigation has revealed.

Despite those visits to Capital & Coast District Health Board (CCDHB), the woman ended up having to go to her GP to obtain a CT scan and eventually another district health board where she had surgery and was diagnosed with maxillary osteomyelitis – her jawbone was inflamed due to an infection in the bone.

After an investigation, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) Kevin Allan said on Monday the CCDHB did not provide “quality and continuity of services” to the woman and breached the code of health and disability services consumers' rights for failing to provide services of an “appropriate standard”.

1.35pm: High wind warning on Remutaka Hill.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have a hau pūkeri warning in place for Remutaka Hill.

Motorists are advised to take extra care particularly motorcyclists and lighter or high-sided vehicles.

1.30pm: My Wellington: Where diverse cultures meet

Dahlia Malaeulu is a Wainuiomata-based educator and author of Mila’s My Gagana, a collection of children’s stories created by a Pasifika team that uses Samoan and English text. She received the Pacific Woman in Business prize at the Wellington Pasifika Business Awards last year.

She talks to Francis Chin about swimming in Wainuiomata Summer Pool, cocktails at Flying Burrito Brothers, Kia Mau festival and more...

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wainuiomata is Dahlia’s home. “It's a little town with a big heart.”

10.30am: That’s All She Wrote

Cassandra Tse stars in a solo cabaret celebrating the work of female and non-binary musical theatre writers. Tse intersperses recent Broadway hits, underrated indie gems and original music with tales from musical theatre history.

A review from theatreview website said, “Tse is the real deal when it comes to the genre... hers is a dedicated, indefatigable performance.”

That's All She Wrote will run in Tapere Nui Theatre, Te Auaha, in Dixon, St from July 7 to 10.

Supplied Performer and writer Cassandra Tse is the star of That’s All She Wrote.

8am: Matariki celebration lights up Welly waterfront to usher in Māori New Year

An eight-day celebration to mark Matariki, the Māori New Year, opened with light shows, waiata, films and storytelling.

The Matariki ki Pōneke Festival 2021, hosted by the Wellington City Council, is an opportunity to celebrate, remember and honour diversity, culture and combined history.

The festival began on Friday with Ahi Kā, a celebration of ahi (fire), kai (food) and whānau (family), which gave people an opportunity to learn more about Matariki, which has become Aotearoa’s newest public holiday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Marking each side of the waterfront are two waharoa (entranceways), displayed on large digital screens and created by artists David Hakaraia and Rawiri Barriball.

7.30am: Maintenance to close lanes overnight in Horokiwi and Ngauranga.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to plan ahead for lane closures southbound on SH2 near Horokiwi and northbound on SH1 in Ngāūranga over the next four nights between 9pm and 4.40am.

The closures are due to guardrail installation and a shared path upgrade on the routes.

In the Dominion Post on Monday:

Petition for free Wellington public transport for students, Community Service Card holders

The petition is being spearheaded by the Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association, which has written an open letter to Transport Minister Michael Wood asking for a trial of the free system.

They are backed by a long list of other organisations, including the Public Service Association, Downtown Community Ministries, and New Zealand Disabled Students Association.

The trial would cover all Wellington region trains, buses, the cable car and harbour ferries.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A petition has been launched to get free Wellington public transport travel for Wellington students and Community Service Card holders. Pictured: Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association engagement vice president and campaign spokesperson Grace Carr.

Intervention at jail to keep prisoner safe

Prison inspectors had to intervene when staff at Wellington's Arohata women’s prison did not follow protocols after a serious assault.

During a visit to the prison last year, inspectors witnessed an inmate being attacked by two other prisoners, leaving her in need of hospital treatment.

She had been declined voluntary protective custody after earlier telling staff she felt unsafe.

On returning from hospital she was placed back in her unit with the women that assaulted her, but was then moved into protective custody when the inspectors raised concerns.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff During a visit to Arohata Prison in September 2020, inspectors witnessed a prisoner being assaulted by two other prisoners.

World-class Wellington: Capital company links working parents to their kids

Storypark will be well known to many people with young children. It allows early childhood centres, who pay a monthly fee per student, to interact with parents electronically and share their children’s work and other information.

Founded in Wellington a decade ago, the company’s services are used in more than 8000 centres and 40 countries around the world.

Neighbours kept up by flatbread factory noise pollution

Neighbours of a noisy flatbread factory are battling its owners and the local council over their right to a good nights sleep.

Upper Hutt residents started making complaints more than a year ago and a recent report shows noise from the factory is still not compliant with the district plan.

