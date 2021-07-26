Woman in serious condition after shooting in Wellington suburb

Police swarm over Travers St, Vogeltown, Wellington, after a person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Several people were spoken to by police in the street.

A woman remains in Wellington Regional Hospital in a serious condition with a gunshot wound after a shooting on Sunday.

Detective inspector Darrell Harpur confirmed police were investigating the scene at a Travers St residence in the southern Wellington suburb of Vogeltown where the woman was found about 2.45pm on Sunday.

Travers St is a suburban cul-de-sac off Liardet St and during Sunday afternoon seven police cars could be seen in the area. By Monday, just one car was there blocking the entrance to Travers St.

Harpur said the incident had caused concern in the Vogeltown community and residents would continue to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continued on Monday.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Armed police are blocked off Travers St in Vogeltown, Wellington, on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

A local resident said while the area could be busy, because a lot of people used it to access MacAlister Park, it was usually quiet on Sunday afternoon.

“It was alarming to suddenly see something like a dozen police vehicles up and down the road and armed cops striding up and down the street.

“It's not a crime hotspot so seeing any police here, let alone that many, is out of the ordinary.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police are investigating a shooting in Vogeltown, Wellington, that saw armed police swarm on the suburb on Sunday afternoon.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital about 3 o’clock.

Helen Mexted of Capital & Coast District Health Board said the woman’s condition had stabilised to serious on Monday morning.

Harpur appealed to anyone who had any information about the incident to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210725/5546.

