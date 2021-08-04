Wellington's sky-rocketing housing market may be stabilising, new figures show

The average property value in Wellington is now $1,163,550, a 30 per cent increase over a 12-month period, ending in July. (File photo).

New figures show Wellington’s soaring house prices may be stabilising, but it is too early to say the market has peaked, some experts say.

July figures from CoreLogic’s House Price Index, released yesterday, showed property values in Wellington increased by 1.5 per cent last month, in comparison to 2.3 per cent in June and 3.8 per cent in May.

The Kāpiti Coast saw a significant reduction in the rate of quarterly growth at the end of July, 3.3 per cent, down from 10.6 per cent at the end of June this year.

READ MORE:

* The slow slowdown: Wellington's housing market isn't turning around just yet

* Housing market slowdown predicted despite huge growth in Wellington region's property prices

* Wellington city's average house value exceeds $1 million and the rest of the region isn't far behind



ROSA WOODS/Stuff Overall nationwide, values increased by 1.8 per cent in July, the same rate of growth recorded in June, but down on both May, 2.2 per cent, and April, 3.1 per cent.

Infometrics senior economist ​Brad Olsen said while some of the numbers may suggest a slow down, this is common for the winter period.

“It’s not good news, but it is better news than what we have seen before.

“I would personally characterise it as a stabilisation of growth, it’s still growing, but it is now growing at a more consistent pace, rather than getting more unsustainably faster and faster each month, just given that we do generally have a lull and a bit of a softer period in the winter months and that is pretty well seen across the country as well,” he said.

The average property value in Wellington city is now $1,163,550, a 30 per cent increase over a 12-month period, ending in July, CoreLogic’s data showed. In the wider Wellington area, the average property value in $1,040,290, a 31.9 per cent increase.

“I don't think it has ever been at that level before on the record before, and it is the first time it has headed above 30,” Olsen said.

Upper Hutt’s average value was $871,942, Lower Hutt’s average was $922,578, Porirua, $932,837 and Kāpiti Coast, $910, 925.

The four areas saw a percentage increase over a 12-month period ending in July ranging between 33.9 per cent and 35.2 per cent.

Overall nationwide, values increased by 1.8 per cent in July, the same rate of growth recorded in June, but down on both May, 2.2 per cent, and April, 3.1 per cent.

Corelogic House Price Index July figures.

CoreLogic NZ’s Head of Research, Nick Goodall, said the rate of growth shows while it is likely New Zealand may be past the peak growth rate, a market of this size can take some time to slow.

“The exceptional rate of growth witnessed following the economic recovery after the pandemic-induced lockdown was not sustainable. However, with an asset class the size of the residential property market, which now exceeds $1.54 trillion and remains attractive due to still-low interest rates, any slowdown was destined to be gradual,” Goodall said.

Tommy's Real Estate agent Mark Coffey said he had noticed the momentum had clearly slowed in Wellington, and that the market may be “pausing for breath.”

“I wouldn't say it's peaked ... it's certainly running out of steam.

“We are in the middle of winter, so stock is typically constrained around those June-July months, and we tend to see a bit of an upsurge in Spring, so perhaps August and September, we might see more properties come onto the market. But at an average price of $900-odd thousand, it's a tough ask for a first home buyer,” he said.