Wellington today, September 21: Fears Hutt maternity crisis worse; hospo, arts breathe 'sigh of relief' at rule change

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

7.45am: The future is not more parking

Dave Armstrong shares his thoughts on the recent announcement of 147km of new cycleways in the capital what they will mean for parking and public transport users.

“So will the sky fall in for motorists when Wellington City Council builds 147km of new cycleways over the next decade, costing $224 million? Of more concern to some motorists is that hundreds of car parks will disappear. Given there are 29,000 parks in the CBD already, is it fair to blame the few hundred parks that will be lost to cycle lanes for all our parking woes?

“The more we can encourage people to ride or walk to work, which also brings major health benefits, the more space there will be on buses and roads. Wellingtonians may remember a storm some years ago which took out the trains for a few days. Suddenly the daily commute from Hutt Valley and Porirua became a nightmare for motorists until the train tracks were cleared. But the upside was that people realised how good public transport reduces road congestion.

“Every year, a popular Go By Bike Day sees cyclists ride into town and enjoy a free breakfast and entertainment before pedalling off to work. I’m wondering if a “Don’t Go By Bike Day” might be more effective. If every one of the city’s growing number of cyclists didn’t bike on a certain day, then perhaps motorists could see how many more cars there would be on the road.”

WCC A draft map of Wellington's Bike Network Plan shows 147km of cycleways planned over the next decade.

Pools reopen

After an extended period of refurbishment, Johnsonville’s Keith Spry Pool is finally back in action. Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre's main pool, which was also closed for maintenance work, reopened on Saturday. Alert level 2 safety restrictions are in place.

Free rides to vaccines

Metlink is offering free travel on buses and trains to anyone getting their Covid-19 vaccination as part of a coordinated effort to boost vaccination attendance across the region. On the day of your vaccination visit show your booking confirmation, otherwise let your bus driver or train manager know you are heading to or from your vaccination and take your seat. More details on Metlink's Facebook page.

Fears Hutt maternity crisis has got 'worse' in three years since damning review

Unsplash The Hutt Valley continues to experience a chronic shortage of midwives.

There are fears the Hutt Valley’s maternity crisis has got worse since a damning review three years ago found “systemic failures" at the local health board contributed to a baby's death.

The number of “code red” incidents – where the maternity unit is at capacity due to a lack of beds and staff – has jumped significantly at Hutt Hospital, the only nearby private birthing centre is closing and a chronic shortage of midwives continues to plague the area.

Hutt Valley midwife Amy Taylor​ has increased her caseload as much as she can but there are only so many cases she can take on.

Arts, hospitality sectors breathe 'sigh of relief' as 50-person cap raised to 100

The country’s performing arts and hospitality sectors are celebrating a shift from a 50-person cap to a 100-person one for indoor gatherings at alert level 2 from midnight on Tuesday.

Matt McLaughlin, who owns Panhead, Iron Horse and Moustache in Wellington, said the shift was positive, but there are businesses that it still would not help. “But being realistic, we need to take baby steps.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Matt McLaughlin at Panhead, one of his bars in central Wellington. McLaughlin says it’s a step in the right direction.

The threat of Delta meant people were reluctant to come out under the 50-person cap, and restrictions had particularly affected the country’s late-night economy, including bars and dance floors, he said.

Once a teacher, always a teacher: 74-year-old teaches te reo at her rest home

You can take the teacher out of the classroom, but you can't take the teacher out of the rest home – at least that’s the case for Lillie Simmons​.

Lillie has taught te reo Māori at Upper Hutt College, Wellington Girls’ College and to men in Rimutaka Prison. Now, her room at Te Hopai Home and Hospital in Wellington's Newtown has become her classroom.

But this environment is better, the 74-year-old says. “I’m happy not to be yelling.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Lillie Simmons teaches te reo at the Te Hopai retirement home in Newtown.

And in the arts...

BATS rolls out 'full kit and caboodle' for White Men comedy

Actors can have a reputation for being superstitious but director Carrie Green had good reason to suspect a malignant force when her show White Men faced being cancelled for a second time as Wellington returned to alert level 4.

The production was about to go ahead in 2020 when it was cancelled in the country’s first lockdown.

“I thought we might be cursed,” Green said.

