Wellington today, September 23: Wellington theatres, restaurants celebrate increase in customer numbers, detour on SH1 between Porirua and Tawa from Sunday

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from about the capital.

4.50pm: Detour on SH1 from Sunday

Due to gantry lifting operations, a section of road on State Highway 1 between Porirua and Tawa is closing in both directions from Sunday, September 26 to Tuesday, September 28 at night between 9pm and 5am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement that motorists should plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for travel through the detour through Tawa.

The works were dependent on various factors and may be completed early or extended at short notice, it said.

12.15pm: Covid-19: Wellington theatres, restaurants celebrate increase in customer numbers

Wellington theatres, bars, restaurants and cafes have celebrated a doubling in the number of customers they can host.

The number of people allowed at indoors gatherings rose to 100 from 50 on Wednesday.

Matthew Wilson, co-owner of Seashore Cabaret cafe on The Esplanade in Lower Hutt’s Petone, said despite the Wellington region’s rainy weather, people did come out.

“It’s been quite an average day, but I’m far from complaining. I’m very happy ... all’s looking bright for us.”

Tim Ward, co-owner of Wellington’s San Fran bar on Cuba St, said the 50-person limit also had a benefit: a more intimate setting for performances.

San Fran would continue to cap its audience numbers at 50 despite the 100-person maximum, as the setting was more safe, Ward said. “The chance to see amazing musicians seated in a really intimate venue is really magical. We will definitely stick to this format of tiny shows until level 1.”

SUPPLIED Bluesman Darren Watson will showcase songs from his album Getting Sober for the End of the World at San Fran on Saturday night.

Veteran Pōneke musician Darren Watson will play a one off show for a limited audience at San Fran this Saturday night.

There were more opportunities under the new restrictions to support the local businesses who have been doing it tough. Grab a meal at your local cafe, book a ticket to a local show or gig and remember to bring your mask.

Producer Eleanor Strathern said actors and crew at Circa theatre had been busy rehearsing for the production of Hir hoping that it would be able to open.

“It’s great that this is now possible,” Strathern said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Actor Felix Crossley-Pritchard, director Katherine McRae, and actors Dryw McArthur and K.C Kelly in rehearsal for Hir at Circa Theatre.

10.35am: Covid-19: Staging events under alert level 2 tough, but not impossible

Lockdown restrictions continue to ravage the nationwide events calendar, but some smaller players are finding a way to press ahead.

Government guidelines at alert level 2 allow event gatherings of up to 100 people in any defined space.

Bike race organiser Jorge Sandoval​ said some events were too quick to fold and there were solutions that could keep everyone safe.

“We have to learn to live with [Covid] because it’s going to be here for a long time.”

When Sandoval ran the first stage of the Trust House Team Series in Wairarapa recently, the Wellington region was under level 2.

He managed to separate the 127 riders, plus event officials, into three bubbles that never came into contact with each other.

“I’ve been organising bike races for the last 35 years. If I didn’t know something was going to work, I wouldn’t do it.”

Wellington Marathon organiser Michael Jacques​ said there was no way they could run their 4000-strong event under level 2.

Run Wellington organisers were set to make the final call on whether to stage the October 10 event after alert levels are reviewed on October 4.

If Wellington did not drop to level 1, it would be impossible, Jacques said.

Read the full story by Piers Fuller here.

SUPPLIED Trust House Teams Series was run recently under alert level 2 restrictions.

8.55am: How Covid-19 could hit coffee and pasta supplies

Watch out Wellington, your coffee could be about to get more pricey.

Frosts in Brazil, drought in Columbia, and higher transport costs linked to a shortage of shipping containers are expected to push retail coffee prices up.

Poor harvests, high shipping costs and record demand are also likely to affect pasta, pet food and canola oil for frying the humble chip.

The use of arthritis drug tocilizumab to treat Covid symptoms also means fresh stocks, sold under the brand name Actemra, won’t arrive in New Zealand until January.

Read the full story by Esther Taunton here.

Unsplash Frosts in Brazil, along with record freight costs, are expected to push retail coffee prices up. (File photo)

7.30am: Covid-19: New vaccine data shows first doses have doubled in Auckland and Wellington since Delta outbreak

Eighty per cent of Wellingtonians and Aucklanders have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, new Ministry of Health data shows.

That’s a two-fold increase on the number of people who were at least partially vaccinated when Delta arrived in the community on August 17, when that rate was 41.7 per cent in Auckland and 36.8 per cent in Wellington.

Nationally, 38.5 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated, based on Stats NZ population rates and ministry vaccine data, and 72.5 per cent have had their first dose.

Capital & Coast and the Hutt Valley district health boards lead the country on first dose vaccinations at 80.1 per cent, but still trail 2 percentage points behind the national average for second doses.

See the full report by Rachel Thomas here.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sulita Mareko-Tuliloa gets her Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up event at the ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie earlier this month.

7am: Metlink alerts and cancellations

The new timetables issued by Metlink on September 8 seem to be effective in reducing the embattled service provider’s early morning bus cancellations.

As of 6.55am Metlink reported no bus cancellations.

Will the new schedule hold up to larger passenger numbers as more Wellingtonians return to work? The Dominion Post will keep you informed.

Follow the link to check your bus and train commute for alerts and cancellations.

6.30am: Wellington weather

Wellington escapes the heavy rain warnings dotted about central and northern parts of the country today but will still be dogged by periods of rain throughout the day. The rain is set to ease by evening and light winds will build into moderate northerlies from early afternoon.

MetService is predicting a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 11C.

On the pages of The Dominion Post today...

Hutt's Cross Valley project critical to region's prosperity, business leaders say

Nicholas Boyack/Stuff Retailers on Petone's Jackson Street are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of congestion.

After more than half a century of debate, the proposed Cross Valley Connections network linking the Seaview industrial hub and State Highway 2 passed a major milestone yesterday, in a move that was heralded by business leaders across the region.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency accepted the Hutt City Council’s business case for the project – formerly known in part as the Cross Valley Link – paving the way for it to receive funding from the central government. The council has already budgeted up to $160 million from its own coffers.

“It will boost the region’s economy and increase employment opportunities in the valley,” said Mark Skelly, president and acting chief executive of the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce, hailing the project as a key infrastructure upgrade that would address Lower Hutt’s growing congestion problem.

Read the full story by Matt Tso here.

Jo Miller, the council chief executive who's making waves in Lower Hutt

Just before Jo Miller arrived in Lower Hutt in July of 2019, the self-styled “rebel daughter of Liverpool” said she would take her plain-speaking style to her new job as chief executive at the Hutt City Council.

“It doesn’t work for me to keep my trap shut about things that are inherently wrong because I don’t believe that silence [encourages] people to buy in to what you’re trying to achieve,” Miller, the outgoing chief executive of the Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, told the UK’s Local Government Chronicle.

Fast forward two years. Miller – who earns more than $380,000 a year, more than twice as much as the mayor – has made good on her pledge to speak out. But others on the council have not always enjoyed the same freedom.

HUTT CITY COUNCIL Hutt City Council chief executive Jo Miller.

She has threatened to sue three councillors – including Bassett, who resigned in June – for defamation, then took a personal grievance claim against the council, saying it had not created a safe working environment for her.

She threatened legal action against Stuff and council critic Max Shierlaw, who put documents about the council restructuring on Facebook.

After the Dominion Post reported on the defamation threats made to councillors, she told staff she had suffered “sustained personal attacks on her integrity” which had sparked the legal action.

“These matters have since been resolved and I do not intend to take any further action,” she wrote. “The council has an ambitious agenda for the city and our people, and its important that I get on with my work in implementing the council’s priorities including housing, transport and climate change.”

Follow the link for the full story by Nicholas Boyack here.

NZ diplomats join the queue for MIQ when coming home

New Zealand diplomats posted abroad are having to try their luck in the oversubscribed managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system when they come home, even though they have been serving their country.

Some 43 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) staff or their family members are trying to get home, and the ministry is helping them with time sensitive allocations.

Supplied Matt Morley, second from left, in a yellow singlet, struggled to get out of Solomon Islands. His advice for people considering a posting there: “Be prepared to stay.”

But most will also have joined the “virtual lobby” to try to get a spot, said MFAT spokeswoman Vanessa Rawson, saying that staff were expected to have “done all they can to seek MIQ” spots as part of their time-sensitive applications.

Read Tom Hunt’s story here.

And in the arts...

'We could do better': Symphony Orchestra on diversity, access, engagement

The country’s leading professional orchestra says work needs to happen to improve its staffing make-up, in particular by employing more women and people from diverse backgrounds.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra chief executive Peter Biggs, director of strategy and corporate services Kaine Thompson and board chairman Laurence Kubiak appeared before a parliamentary select committee on Wednesday, where Kubiak told politicians that Covid-19 was an elephant in the room over the last year.

Read Andre Chumko’s story here.

Kenzie Pigman Benee performs with the NZSO at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington.

'Mothballed' arts industry calls for more support as Delta decimates

The Government recognises Delta is different. So why hasn’t the Delta difference been recognised in the support of the performing arts and events during this outbreak?

Despite the move to level 2 outside of Auckland, the live events sector largely remains mothballed nationwide. In a case of déjà vu, artists and crew are once again staring down months more of lost work.

But this time, there has been no targeted relief.

Read James Wenley’s column here.