Wellington today: Victoria University's financial rebound, Delays expected on SH1 Mackays Crossing today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says alert level 4 could be set aside if vaccination rates got high enough.

2.30pm: Delays expected on SH1 Mackays Crossing today

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays on State Highway 1 at Mackays Crossing today.

Due to the breakdown of an asphalt plant early this morning, Transmission Gully work on SH1 was not able to be completed by 5.30am as scheduled. The asphalt plant has since been repaired and the work that was not able to be completed will be done tonight.

To ensure the safety of motorists, there are temporary ramps and a speed restriction of 30kmh in both directions on a 75 metre-long section of the highway. These will remain in place until the work can be completed later tonight.

This means that delays are expected on SH1 today, particularly during peak afternoon traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. Waka Kotahi is also reminding everyone to drive safely through the site and adhere to the temporary speed restriction.

10.55am Strong wind watch issued for Saturday

Today will be a short window of opportunity to enjoy some of this sunny, still weather in Wellington so get out there before the wind picks up tomorrow.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for the Wellington region from 2pm Saturday to 3am Sunday.

Northwesterly winds may approach gale in exposed places.

The wind watch forms the northern tip of severe weather notifications issued across much of the South Island for Saturday.

10.05am: Penguins won't be turfed out to make way for new Wellington development, iwi says

Little blue penguins made their home on the Miramar Peninsula long before humans set foot there, but with a $500 million development planned on its western edge, the future of the kororā is uncertain. A penguin detection dog was led around the rocks at the edge of the sea last week while a small group of Mau Whenua, a collective opposed to the sale of iwi land at Shelly Bay, and their supporters watched on.

Kate Green/Stuff A conservation dog, trained to detect the presence of penguins, was taken to Shelly Bay last week to assess how many penguins lived in the development area.

Holden Hohaia, chairman of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika/Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, which represents mana whenua in Wellington, said iwi’s preference was for kororā to stay at Shelly Bay.

Mau Whenua member Waata John said it was “horrifying” to think of the penguins being removed, and was concerned about where they would go if the buildings were torn down. Kororā would come up the steps from the sea, and cross the road to spend the night under the buildings. A small sign had been put up above one opening, reading: “Home, sweet home”.

SUPPLIED A small sign reading “Home, sweet home” marks the entrance to the penguins’ nesting spot under the buildings at Shelly Bay.

7.55am: Taita College among first in the country to vaccinate on school grounds

Taita College students brushed off nerves on Thursday, proud to be among the first schools in the country to host Covid-19 vaccinations. “It’s just like a little stick poking you for a second, it doesn’t even feel like it’s going in,” Nico Alderson​,15, said moments after they had had their inoculation.

About 50 junior and senior students at the Lower Hutt high school got the Pfizer jab, with teachers and vaccinators from Unichem Upper Hutt Pharmacy present. It was a big topic of conversation in the school yard, they said, and some of the students convinced other friends to roll up their sleeves and give it a go.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Taita College students were proud to get vaccinated, to protect their whānau and wider community. (Pictured left to right) Nico Alderson, Cruz Campbell, Ava-Rose Wichman, Diago Phillips and Lucy Tagoai.

7.15am: Metlink alerts and cancellations

After a recent run of good form Metlink posted 13 bus cancellations ahead of 7.10am this morning. Follow the link to check your commute for alerts and cancellations.

6.40am: Significant delays expected on SH1 Paekākāriki to Raumati

There is a stop/go in place and significant southbound delays are expected during peak hours between Paekākāriki and Raumati (MacKays Crossing) this morning.

Waka Kotahi Land Transport Agency advised that incomplete overnight works led to the stop/go being put into place and asked motorists to allow extra time and drive cautiously in the area.

6.30am: Wellington weather

Fine weather (finally) with north-westerlies. MetService are forecasting a high of 18 degrees Celsius and low of 11C.

Detour on SH1 from Sunday

Due to gantry lifting operations, a section of road on State Highway 1 between Porirua and Tawa is closing in both directions from Sunday, September 26 to Tuesday, September 28 at night between 9pm and 5am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement that motorists should plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for travel through the detour through Tawa.

The works were dependent on various factors and may be completed early or extended at short notice, it said.

On the pages of The Dominion Post today...

Victoria University on financial rebound after tough 2020: vice-chancellor

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The city’s second biggest employer may break even or turn a profit at the end of 2021, its vice-chancellor says.

Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University could break even or land “well in the black” in 2021, its vice-chancellor Grant Guilford says.

He said the university is bouncing back following a gruelling 2020 of financial loss and hundreds of job cuts.

But Guilford foreshadowed to The Dominion Post there could be a reduction in some courses in 2022, due the large-scale redundancies brought on by the pandemic.

Wellington City Council approves 147km citywide cycling network

Wellington City Council has approved its massive 147km cycleway network.

Councillors voted 14-2 for the plan and to send it out for public consultation, with just Diane Calvert and Simon Woolf opposed. Councillor Nicola Young also voted against parts of the plan.

SUPPLIED The two initial projects in Wellington's cycleway plan

The $226 million cycling network was successfully pushed through by first-term councillor Tamatha Paul during the long-term plan debate in May.

Fale malae receives go-ahead for Frank Kitts Park

Wellington City Council has given the go-ahead for a national fale malae to be built at Frank Kitts Park.

The council on Thursday gave in-principle support for the fale malae to be built on a 1741-square-metre section opposite Whairepo Lagoon.

The decision means the underground car park at Frank Kitts Park, which is earthquake-prone, will be demolished. The car park has not been in use since it was discovered to be at risk, with events like Wellington Underground Market closing as a result.

SUPPLIED An artist's impression of the fale as it was originally designed.

And in the arts...

There’s plenty to do in the capital’s arts scene this weekend with a huge array of exhibitions in the capital’s arts spaces.

