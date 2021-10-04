Wellington today, October 4: 'Disheartening' damage caused by burnouts at Porirua cemetery, fatal crash in Johnsonville

Hope you packed a rain coat. It's going to be showery in Wellington today.

Good afternoon Wellingtonians, here is the lowdown on what's happening in the capital today.

2.50pm: Wellington Water offers live updates by subscription

Wellington residents can now receive instant alerts about water outages in their area through a new text notification service.

Wellington Water's customer experience manager Ian Dennis said the subscribe-by-text service would push notifications about disruption based on geographic area.

Residents could register up to three physical addresses on their mobile phones. To register text ‘Hello’ to 8090.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellingtonians can now know immediately if their street turns into water fountain with a new text alert subscription service. (File photo)

1.45pm: Johnsonville road reopens

Moorefield Road has now reopened following an earlier fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle.

The road has been closed since police were called to the crash just before 5am.

11.20am: 'Disheartening' damage from burnouts at Porirua cemetery

Damage to a cemetery in Porirua caused by burnouts is “disheartening” and brings down the “peaceful and special place” for families, the council's parks manager said.

Staff from Porirua City Council discovered the damage at Whenau Tapu in Pukerua Bay on Monday morning and are now reviewing CCTV footage.

Porirua parks and city services operation manager Mark Hammond said it was unclear when the burnouts were done, but the gates at Whenua Tapu were locked each night and opened in the morning.

“The grass lawns are not fenced off like many of our green open spaces in Porirua as we want them to be visually pleasing and accessible to families visiting their loved ones, paying their respects.

“Lately we’ve started to see an increase in this type of behaviour that has or could cause damage, such as more burnouts on the roadway. It’s frustrating as this type of damage can start to cost us to repair, but also that it brings down the peaceful and special place that Whenua Tapu is for many of our families,” Hammond said.

Supplied/Porirua City council Damaged caused by burnouts was discovered at Whenau Tapu in Pukerua Bay on Monday morning.

10.50am: Armed police training in Kāpiti on Friday

As part of regular training for specialist teams, police will be undertaking a training exercise in Kāpiti on Friday at Queen Elizabeth II Park between 9am and 3pm.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) will be supporting the training exercise with a helicopter.

“Our specialist teams undertake this type of tactical training regularly at various locations around New Zealand. During the training exercise, there will be a visible police presence in the area of Queen Elizabeth II Park, including staff carrying firearms,” police said in a statement.

“Police would like to reassure the public that there is no cause for alarm.”

10.25am: Car crashes into barrier, flees police

Police are investigating after a car driving north on SH1 Wellington Urban motorway struck a barrier and continued driving, around 3.45am.

A police spokeswoman said officers signalled the vehicle to stop in Petone, and it failed to do so.

“A pursuit was not initiated. Inquiries are ongoing,” she said.

8am: One dead in Johnsonvile crash, police confirm

A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a car in Johnsonville.

Police were called to Moorefield Rd just before 5am. The person died at the scene.

Moorefield Rd between Haumia Rd and Broderick Rd remains closed.

7.50am: Crash on State Highway 1, Ngāūranga Gorge

The right lane is blocked due to a crash after the Newlands off-ramp.

NZTA is advising motorists to pass with care and slow down on request.

7.15am: Serious crash between car and motorcycle in Johnsonville, Wellington

A road in Johnsonville, Wellington, is closed after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Police were called to the scene just before 5am. Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

Moorefield Rd is closed at the intersections with Haumia Rd, Broderick Rd and Stephen St.

First up, pack a raincoat – or get your brolly out

Rain is forecast this morning, easing to showers in the afternoon. Northeasterly winds will peter out in the afternoon. The temperature high will be 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 11C is expected.

From the pages of The Dominion Post

Get vaccinated, Wellington, to prevent further lockdowns

Monique Ford/Stuff Jacinda Ardern chats to Tawhai Te Kani, 15, as he gets his Covid-19 vaccine at Wainuiōmata Marae in Lower Hutt on Friday. After a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 outside of Auckland, the Prime Minister is renewing calls for people to get jabbed.

A fresh outbreak of Covid-19 outside the Auckland border has brought a lockdown for Waikato and a warning for the rest of the country: Get vaccinated or face further restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ on Sunday issued a vaccination plea as she declared swathes of Waikato would be placed in Covid-19 alert level 3 lockdown, for five days, after the discovery of two cases of Covid-19 in the region.

“This is a message for the rest of New Zealand: we are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland and managing them there ... to give everyone else time to be vaccinated.

“If, in the meantime, the virus moves beyond the Auckland boundary and the places it moves to have low vaccination rates, then today is an example of how we will need to respond.”

And in more vaccine-related news: A clinic in Cannons Creek, Porirua, shares its unique approach to the roll-out

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Sophie Papalii is an intern at the Pacific Health Plus practice in Porirua – a centre where staff are thinking outside the box in a bid to get people immunised against Covid-19.

Sometimes, staff working at a Porirua vaccination centre will run outside, and ask people walking around if they’d like to get their Covid-19 jab.

Other times, they’re picking people up from their homes – those who need extra help getting to the centre on Bedford St – in their 11-seater van.

The people behind the vaccination clinic in Cannons Creek are well known in the community. They’re from Pacific Health Plus – the region’s only Pasifika-owned, governed and operated primary healthcare provider.

The vaccination clinic has seen a flurry of people enter through its doors with more than 6000 doses of the vaccine administered in the six weeks that it has been open.

Wheelchair user fears she may be unable to bathe in emergency housing

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dawn Eyles will likely end up in emergency housing after her rental home was sold. She's concerned the accommodation won't have an accessible bathroom.

A wheelchair user says she might not be able to bathe if she ends up in emergency housing, after being given 63 days’ notice at a private rental.

Dawn Eyles and her husband must leave their home of two years in Ōtaki, on the Kāpiti Coast, because the landlord decided to move in himself.

The bathroom at that property was modified into a wet room – an accessible shower with a large, open floor area – giving them “a false sense of security that we would be here for a long time”.

There are fewer than 10 rentals in her price range listed on the Kāpiti Coast, where Eyles’ support network is based. None were accessible, she said.

And in the arts: Why comedian Karen O'Leary loves the Basin Reserve

Jericho Rock-Archer Wellington Paranormal star Karen ‘Leary outside her local Four Square.

Plucked from obscurity as an early childhood teacher, Karen O’Leary has become one of the country’s most-loved deadpan comedians.

The Wellington Paranormal star has now left teaching but continues to make people laugh, fawns over the Basin Reserve, and protects Wellingtonians from the gateway to hell.

She loves the capital's Japanese restaurants, but isn't too impressed by its beaches.

O'Leary opens up to reporter Rachel Thomas about what she loves most about her home town for the Dominon Post's My Wellington series.