Wellington today, October 12: Three charged with manslaughter over Upper Hutt death in 2019, First A-League women's coach appointed

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

12.10pm: Three charged with manslaughter following death of man outside Upper Hutt bar in 2019

Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to the death of a man outside a bar in Upper Hutt in 2019.

Kaimana Paul, 39, died during an incident outside the Glasshouse Bar on Main Street about 6pm on September 4, 2019.

In a statement, police said three people, two men, aged 29 and 75, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday.

All three have been charged with manslaughter and are appearing in Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday.

Read the full story by Sophie Cornish here.

Supplied Kaimana Paul died outside a bar in Upper Hutt in September 2019. Three people have been charged over his death.

10.10am: SH1 cleared after two car crash

Waka Kotahi NZ Land Transport Agency advise that a crash blocking the right hand northbound lane of SH1 has been cleared from the Wellington urban motorway.

9.45am: Two cars collide on Wellington urban motorway

Police are attending a two-car collision on State Highway 1, just out of Wellington city this morning.

One person received minor injuries in the crash which happened on the northbound lane between the Clifton Terrace on ramp and the Tinakori Rd off ramp about 9.06am.

The right hand northbound lane was blocked and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays along the route.

Read the full report here.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police are attending a two car collision on SH1, just after the Clifton Terrace on ramp, Wellington (File photo).

8.55am: Wellington Phoenix appoint Gemma Lewis as club's first A-League Women's coach

Wellington Phoenix have appointed an A-League Women’s coach but still have plenty of work to do ahead of their first season.

Gemma Lewis was unveiled as the inaugural head coach of the Phoenix women’s team on Monday, just over eight weeks out from the team’s opening game against Western Sydney Wanderers on December 3.

The former Wales international is one of the country’s top female coaches. She is the current New Zealand under-20 coach and manager of the Future Ferns Development Programme.

She will be supported by New Zealand under-20 assistant coach Natalie Lawrence, making the Phoenix just the second club after Canberra United to have women in the head coach and assistant positions.

Read the full story by Phillip Rollo here.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Gemma Lewis and Natalie Lawrence will take charge of the Wellington Phoenix team in their first season in the A-League Women.

8.30am: Kiwi-built electric moped hitting the streets

A Wellington-based company tired of the hubbub of the urban commute is launching its first product.

The Streetdog is a creation of FTN Motion, which wanted to create something electric but accessible. That meant it couldn’t be a full motorcycle, but it should also be a bit gruntier than an electric bicycle.

It didn’t take long to land on the moped class, which generally refers to a two-wheeled machine without pedals with enough power to hit roughly 60kmh. Mopeds also don’t require a motorcycle licence to ride as you can use one on a car licence.

Luke Sinclair, one of the founders of FTN Motion, saw that the e-bike market was already saturated when planning for the Streetdog began, further cementing the moped idea. “Electric mopeds are also a lot more accessible than a petrol one, no noise or exhaust fumes with very little maintenance.”

Read the full story by Nile Bijoux here.

8am: Majority from procession for gang tangi 'behaved within road rules', police appeal for information

The majority of people who took part in a procession to a gang tangi on Monday in Porirua behaved within the road rules, police said.

But Kāpiti Mana Acting Area Commander Inspector Nick Thom said while most behaved, some of the group drove dangerously, putting themselves and others at risk.

Police have appealed to the public for further information, or to report any “concerning behaviour” after the group of more than 120 vehicles travelled from Waitangirua to Plimmerton in the early afternoon.

“Police want to thank the public for their patience as the convoy caused some disruption to traffic. Police respect the mourners’ wish to grieve the loss of a family member or friend in their own way,” he said.

Read the full report by Sophie Cornish here.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff A procession of gang members travelled through Plimmerton on the way to a tangi to farewell an 18-year-old who died in a crash last week.

6.30am: Wellington weather

Rain clearing before dawn to fine. Showers developing in the afternoon, some possibly heavy with hail. Severe gale northerlies change to southerly around midday.

MetService issued a strong wind warning for Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and south of Featherston, from 9pm Monday, to 4am Tuesday.

A heavy rain watch for the Tararua Range is in place for six hours between 11pm Monday and 5am Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi Land Transport Agency advise a strong wind warning is also in place for State Highway 2, Remutaka Hill.

So slow down and take some extra care when you’re out and about this Tuesday.

Rhett Maxwell/Flickr After an overnight spell of heavy rain the weather is forecast to be fine, with showers again later developing with hail.

Transport alerts and cancellations

Buses will be replacing some evening train services on the Kāpiti line from Monday to Wednesday this week due to planned maintenance.

Buses continue to replace weekday daytime train services on the Wairarapa line, excluding peak services due to maintenance.

Follow the link to check your bus and train commute for more alerts and cancellations

Head of Wellington maternity units quits, students brought in, as staff shortage bites

The head of Hutt hospital’s maternity units has quit after a little more than a year in the role, as the health boards continue to grapple with a significant staffing shortage.

The resignation of the Hutt Valley district health board’s director of midwifery, Karen Ferraccioli,​ who is moving onto a similar position at Southern DHB, comes as midwifery students are being hired to take some pressure off the strained maternity system.

Recruitment was underway for Ferraccioli’s position, which she had held for 16 months, however, an Upper Hutt mother who says she was told Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit was closed while she was in active labour has ongoing concerns about the service’s ability to cope with demand.

Read the full story by Brittany Keogh.

123rf The head of Wellington hospitals’ maternity services has resigned. (File photo)

Touching letter of thanks to Wellington's Ronald McDonald House revealed 25 years after teenager's stay

It has been 25 years since Te Uria Graham-Kerehoma​ watched her 13-year-old granddaughter, Mereana Graham,​ die from leukaemia.

Although she still finds talking about it emotional, the 84-year-old gets comfort from a letter that has recently been found, written by her late husband Mowhia Graham-Kerehoma​.

It details receiving the devastating news that Mereana had cancer and the strength they gained from the support received at Ronald McDonald House, in Wellington.

Read the full story by Nicholas Boyack here.

Supplied Te Uria Graham-Kerehoma and the late Mowhia Graham-Kerehoma. Mowhia wrote a moving letter thanking Ronald McDonald House for its support for their granddaughter Mereana 25 years ago.

Hope against hope as fourth trip to the virtual lobby looms

Hannah Whiston has missed her youngest daughter's birthday and senior ball. Now, Christmas is looking unlikely.

Like thousands of other Kiwis abroad, the New Plymouth woman has tried her luck and failed to get a spot in the virtual lobbies to be able to return to New Zealand from the UK.

She will log in again by 10am on Tuesday but isn’t optimistic that she’ll be able to come home and see her daughters again.

Read the full story by Tom Hunt here.

Supplied Hannah Whiston with her daughters, Amber and Cuba Robbie, who she hasn't seen for seven months.

And in the arts...

New Zealand Improv Festival: Five-day grab bag of spontaneity set for BATS Theatre

Supplied The X-Files was the inspiration for one of the shows part of the New Zealand Improv Festival, The I-Files.

Wellingtonians are in for a week-long grab bag of theatre where anything can happen – and it usually does.

From October 12 to October 16, the New Zealand Improv Festival heads to the stage with shows full of comedy, drama, musicals, science fiction and mystery.

Festival director Jennifer O’Sullivan​ said the programme was made up of a number of works from directors all around the country.

Being able to perform in front of an audience on stage was a privilege many people around the world did not have currently, O’Sullivan said.

“The audience is the final ingredient when it comes to making an improv show come to life.”

Read Mandy Te’s story.