Wellington today, October 13: Ferries cancelled, roads closed as rough weather hits Wellington, Tributes flow for teen who raised more than $550,000 for cancer research

3.00pm: Ferries cancelled, roads closed as rough weather hits Wellington

It’s been a wild afternoon on the south coast and around the harbour.

Cook Strait ferry crossings are cancelled and the road to Eastbourne from Point Howard onward is closed until further notice, as huge waves continue to batter the coast of Wellington.

All Bluebridge sailings for the rest of Wednesday, and those on Thursday morning, have been cancelled.

Interislander’s acting executive general manager Peter Mathews said they, too, did not expect to resume sailings until at least Thursday morning.

“We regret the disruption this is causing to our passengers and freight customers, but safety must be out top priority.”

The waves have also been swollen by the king tides that Wellington’s had over the past few days.

7.45am: Wellington teen who raised more than $450,000 for cancer research has died

Jemima Gazley, the 15-year-old Wellington teenager who raised more than $450,000 for cancer research, has died.

Her family wrote on Jemima’s givealittle page on Tuesday evening that she had passed away peacefully.

“It is with a heavy heart to let you know Jemima's incredible journey on earth has come to an end,” the family said.

They included a message from her for her supporters.

“She wanted to let you know that she is finally cured and free. She is dancing through the heavens, laughing and full of joy,” the family wrote.

SUPPLIED Jemima Gazley, 15, has died with the knowledge she raised more than $400,000 for cancer research, so others don’t have to go through what she and her family did.

6.30am: Wellington weather

MetService are forecasting a cloudy Wednesday with rain developing in the morning and easing to showers in the afternoon. Southerlies will rise to gales by late morning, gusting 90kmh in exposed places.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington and Wairarapa from 11am to 10pm.

Metlink alerts and cancellations

Today should be the last evening of buses replacing some of the evening train services on the Kāpiti line this week.

Buses continue to replace weekday daytime train services on the Wairarapa line, excluding peak services due to maintenance.

Frontline hospital workers warn patients will die without boosted staff levels

Patients will die with doctors “constantly” compromising care as the chronically understaffed health system battles Covid-19, a top ICU doctor has warned, despite repeated assurances hospitals are well-prepared.

There are growing concerns from frontline medical workers, who say infected patients will outstrip intensive capacity due to insufficient staffing and training.

“We will do what we can to save as many lives as we can, however, we will be compromising what we usually do in order to do so,” Paul Young, a professor of intensive care medicine and ICU doctor, said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Up to 9000 surgeries have been cancelled because of the ongoing Delta outbreak. (File photo)

Student midwives are already looking at quitting, saying they should be paid for placements

Student midwives say they are already considering quitting the profession over poor pay and conditions.

They say the training programme’s structure is unsustainable and are calling to be paid for the 2400 hours of work experience they complete during their degrees.

Their pleas come as the Hutt Valley District Health Board hires midwifery students to take some pressure off its stretched maternity service. But it seems their request has fallen on deaf ears with other health authorities.

Supplied Emma Hull says paying midwifery students would attract more people to the career.

Aotearoa's young delegates at APEC event to champion 'a future for all’

For Shisla Macleod, being among four rangatahi representing Aotearoa at APEC Voices of the Future 2021 is “unique opportunity” for young people to have the opportunity to be heard.

New Zealand is the host nation for APEC – the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation – whose mission statement is supporting “sustainable economic growth and prosperity” in the region. Meetings with 21 economies have been organised.

Youth delegates will virtually work with other representatives, focusing on either international co-operation to combat Covid-19, the digital future, a greener future or a future for all.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Shisla Macleod is one of four young people to represent New Zealand at APEC Voices of the Future 2021

And in the arts...

Rosy Fenwicke’s latest novel Cold Wallet is about a lonely young woman who marries the man she loves only to have him die tragically on their honeymoon, leaving her his cryptocurrency exchange. When the passwords to his wallets can’t be found, Jess comes under suspicion.

Fenwicke lives in Martinborough. She was a GP who worked in women’s health and occupational medicine in the Wellington region and in Hawke’s Bay before becoming a full-time writer.

