Wellington today, October 14: Wellington school scraps NCEA level 1, GPs beg patients to get vaccinated

Debris on Wellington’s South Coast on Wednesday, which forced the closure of some roads.

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

Wellington weather

The southerly gales that bashed Wellington on Wednesday – and the swells – are easing. It’s clouding over a bit now but I can report that the sun has been shining this morning thorugh the Stuff office windows.

For the morning commute, all roads previously closed by debris on Wednesday – Moa Point Rd by the airport, Marine Pde in Eastbourne, and Ōwhiro Bay Pde – have reopened.

8.15am: Labour MP Kieran McAnulty 'emotional' after selling trusty ute

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty says he got about emotional as he gets selling his well-known ute.

The 1997 Mazda Bounty with 437,000 kilometres on the clock was sold to a new owner on Wednesday for $3400.

“It’s quite a sad moment,” the Labour politician said on Wednesday evening. “I’m not going to lie, this is about as emotional as I get, personally.”

The money was split between rural support trusts in Wairarapa, Central Hawke’s Bay and Tararua – the three major areas in McAnulty’s electorate.

Read the full story by André Chumko here.

SUPPLIED Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty takes the Prime Minister for a ride in his famous red ute.

7.30am: Wahine Māori artist shines at Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival

Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne is in full swing, showcasing some of the best talents Ngāi Māori has to offer in many areas, including arts, dance, music and theatre.

One of the talented people participating is Wellington-based artist Ariki Brightwell.

Of Māori, Cook Island, and Tahitian descent, Brightwell's work has been on display throughout the motu. Her most recent piece is Tūmoremore, a sculpture on display at the Te Ara i Whiti light trail at the festival.

TE AO Artist Ariki Brightwell talks about her new sculpture, Tūmoremore, unveiled for the first time at the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne.

Metlink alerts and cancellations

Buses continue to replace weekday daytime train services on the Wairarapa line, excluding peak services due to maintenance.

Follow the link to check your bus and train commute for more alerts and cancellations.

'We over-assess shockingly in NZ': Wellington Girls' College to stop NCEA level 1

Wellington Girls’ College will drop NCEA level 1 in 2023, in an effort to stop over-assessing students.

The all-girls secondary school is the first in the capital to opt out of year 11 exams, although principal Julia Davidson believes others may follow.

Schools “over-assess shockingly” in New Zealand, she said.

Read the full story by Ellen O’Dwyer.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Wellington Girls' College will ditch NCEA Level 1 from 2023 – the first school in Wellington to do so.

GPs begging patients to get vaccinated as disparity widens

Māori and Pasifika healthcare workers are literally begging patients to get vaccinated as burnout sets in and vaccination disparity grows.

New vaccination figures from the Ministry of Health show that urban areas continue to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in higher numbers than rural areas, and areas with a higher Māori and Pacific population.

Dr Maryann Heather, of the Pasifika Medical Association, said the figures were consistent with what she and her colleagues had seen in communities.

Read the full story by André Chumko here.

STUFF DIrector-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on October 13.

Kāpiti plans to grow up and out as it makes room for 32,000 more people

Kāpiti plans to grow up and grow out, constructing more high-rise buildings and building homes on undeveloped land.

The draft blueprint for its future was approved by Kāpiti Coast District councillors on September 30 and the public will soon get to have their say on proposed changes – including transforming central Paraparaumu into a city centre.

Called Growing Well: Our proposed approach for enabling sustainable growth in Kāpiti, the draft plan is in response to Kāpiti’s expected growth over the next 30 years which will see a need for about 14,000 homes as it makes room for at least 32,000 more people.

Read Mandy Te’s full story.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Central Paraparaumu is set to undergo the most change – with plans for it to become Kāpiti's main city centre.

And in the arts...

The secret life of the Aotearoa play and its international reach

From August 2019 and into pre-Covid 2020, a tour of Conversations avec mon Pénis ​took French-Canada’s Quebec and northern Ontario – producers Bistouri Theatre​ tell us – “by storm”.

Images of a female actor in a grotesque penis costume in different public spaces on social media probably also helped, but this tour followed several years of popular productions, and it returns to Québécois cities and towns from November.

Read Mark Amery’s column.