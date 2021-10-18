Wellington today, October 18: Pokie machine 'sinking lid' on the table as Lower Hutt reviews gambling, Government to bolster climate funding

Kia ora Pōneke. We hope you have a great week lined up. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

2.50pm: Crash, State Highway 2, Melling

Motorists should expect delays after a car struck a traffic light at the intersection of the Melling Link and Western Hutt Rd, State Highway 2.

The car was previously blocking access to and from Lower Hutt City centre.

Contractors are now on-site to assess the damaged traffic light and the right-hand lane out of the city centre is closed.

There were no reports of injuries in the crash that happened shortly ahead of 1.17pm police said.

NZTA advised motorists to expect delays if heading towards SH2.

1.25pm: Pokie machine 'sinking lid' on the table as Lower Hutt reviews gambling

Lower Hutt is looking at introducing a sinking lid policy on pokie machines, pulling it in line with neighbouring cities as it seeks to reduce gambling harm in the community.

A report commissioned ahead of the gambling policy review said the take from each machine in the city increased 66 per cent between 2015 and 2020.

Councillor Simon Edwards, the council’s policy, finance and strategy committee chairman, said a “proactive approach to reducing gambling and gambling harm” was sought.

“We know that gambling places pressures on vulnerable families and communities. At the same time, we’re aware of the high level of community and sector interest in this issue, particularly among those organisations that benefit from funding via gaming machines.”

The report said spending on pokies in Lower Hutt was proportionately higher than neighbouring cities.

Department of Internal Affairs figures show more than $23.5 million was spent on pokies in the city between December 2020 and June 2021. Over the same period $31.1m was collected in Wellington City, which has a population double the size.

Natasha Martin/Stuff The Hutt City Council is reviewing its gambling policy, which could result in reducing the number of machines in the city, or the introduction of a sinking lid policy.

10.55am: Strong wind warning for SH2 Remutaka

Waka Kotahi Land Transport Agency is advising motorists to take extra care due to strong winds on State Highway 2, Remutaka Hill, this morning.

The warning comes after a man was killed when his truck overturned and crashed down a steep bank from the road in strong winds on Saturday.

Metlink is forecasting strong winds in the Wellington region gusting up to 80kmh.

8am: Metlink alerts and cancellations

Buses will replace some daytime train services on the Hutt Valley line between Wellington and Upper Hutt and Wellington and Melling. The disruption, due to maintenance, is scheduled to affect services until October 21.

Buses will also replace some evening train services on the Hutt Valley line between Wellington and Upper Hutt until October 20.

It may be a good idea to check your bus and train services for alerts and cancellations this Monday morning. Metlink posted 15 bus cancellations ahead of 7.50am.

7am: Residents plan to appeal decision enabling Wellington airport's expansion

Local residents are taking the capital’s airport to the Environment Court over what it’s calling an aggressive and unsustainable expansion plan.

The group known as Guardians of the Bays has lodged an appeal against Wellington International Airport’s recently granted Notice of Requirement, which would allow it to turn the green space on its eastern edge into tarmac.

Co-chair Yvonne Weeber said the airport’s plan removed the buffer area that existed between the airport and the community of Strathmore Park, “putting much larger jet aircraft on the edge of one of Wellington’s poorest communities”.

“Strathmore Park is one of the most socio-economically deprived areas in Wellington, and the majority of the worst-affected locals are Kāinga Ora tenants without a voice and without the means to fight.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Local residents group Guardians of the Bays is taking the capital’s airport to court over what it’s calling an aggressive and unsustainable expansion plan. (File photo)

MetService is forecasting a few showers, mainly this morning. Northwesterlies will be strong at times but are set to ease tonight. A high of 16 degrees Celsius and low of 11C.

From the pages of The Dominion Post today...

Has NZ hit the ceiling with its vaccination rates after Super Saturday's efforts?

Super Saturday’s efforts were record-breaking, but health and economic specialists say there is a risk the country's vaccination rates will now plateau.

Kiwis could expect to see more incentives mixed in with workplace mandates to keep vaccination rates climbing towards a 90 per cent or better immunisation target.

Public health physician professor Michael Baker said vaccination rates would start to “flatten out” and that should warrant more “positive incentives”, like those seen at Super Saturday, at a much more local level.

According to data from Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards, a record-breaking 13,562 vaccines were administered in those areas on Saturday, beating the next-highest record of 5666 by a significant margin.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pictured in Lower Hutt on Saturday's Vaxathon.

Climate change: New Zealand to quadruple climate cash for poor countries to $1.3 billion

The Government has announced that it will be quadrupling the amount of money it spends over the next four years to help poorer countries deal with climate change.

In a significant boost to New Zealand’s global efforts to battle climate change, Stuff can reveal that over the next four years the Government has committed to ploughing $1.3 billion into offshore efforts, part of a global commitment to the developing world of $100b.

New Zealand’s previous commitment was $300 million.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change minister James Shaw talks about the Government's financial contribution to poorer countries to fight climate change effects.

Wellington councillors to vote on $7500 pay rise or a new colleague

Wellington City councillors are facing a choice between a $7500 pay increase or finding someone to fill the seat vacated by Malcolm Sparrow.

Sparrow’s heir apparent would have been former councillor Peter Gilberd, who was the next runner-up in the northern ward of the 2019 elections. But Gilberd on Sunday said he was “not available” for the job.

Sparrow announced his retirement due to health reasons last week but, because his departure fell within 12 months of the next local body elections, in October 2022, no by-election is needed.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Malcolm Sparrow stepped down from council midterm.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said it would come down to a council vote about whether councillors split Sparrow’s salary between them or appointed someone to serve out the remaining months of Sparrow’s term. Virtually anyone could be appointed so long as they were a New Zealand citizen and on the electoral roll.

My Wellington: 'Brimming with possibilities and creativity'

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Vicci Ho is the New Zealand International Film Festival’s programmer of Chinese and east Asian cinema.

Vicci Ho is the New Zealand International Film Festival’s programmer of Chinese and east Asian cinema. Ho is an Australian-Hong Konger who moved to Wellington from Los Angeles in March 2020, arriving 12 days before the border closed due to Covid-19.

She talks to André Chumko about her favourite places to stroll in the city, genuine and friendly people and the best places for noodles in the capital.

And in the arts...

Auction house Webb's to open premises in Wellington

WEBB'S Webb's is opening new premises in Wellington in November.

One of Aotearoa’s leading auction houses, Webb’s, has announced it will open new premises in the capital next month.

“Over the past three years, Webb’s has been setting the pace in the auction business in New Zealand. We have gone through an astonishing time of success and growth. This has seen us engage with clients across the country,” said Webb’s managing director Paul Evans.

