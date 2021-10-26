Wellington today, October 26: Council's new plan to green up the city, teen author writes fourth book

Kia ora Wellington, here's what's happening around the region this morning.

7am: Truck recovery will close SH2 Remutaka overnight, Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Remutaka Hill SH2 will be closed overnight between 9pm and 4am on Wednesday night as crews work to recover a truck from below the road.

Christopher Mclean, 55, of Levin died after his truck overturned and crashed down a steep bank on State Highway 2 on October 16.

The vehicle was believed to be carrying digger equipment and the whole rig was estimated to weigh about 35 tonnes.

Wellington District road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said engineers had to assess the narrow section of road to work out how the retrieval operation would be carried out.

“It’s not going to be easy. The weight of it, where it is, getting cranes on the road.

“It is quite a narrow piece of road and you’ve got the hill right on one side with not much room and then there’s hardly any room before the bank drops away quite steeply,” Jennings said.

Waka Kotahi Land Transport Agency advised that the recovery may be postponed to Thursday night at short notice if the work cannot be completed on Wednesday night.

Motorists were advised to avoid travel in the area at this time.

Ryan Yates/Supplied A man died after the truck he was driving crashed down a bank on Remutaka Hill.

6.30am: Wellington Weather

Cloud and drizzle is forecast this morning. There will be fine breaks in the afternoon but then more cloud at night. A top temperature of 18C is expected and a low of 12C.

From the pages of The Dominion Post...

A new plan to green-up the city

A new long-term vision for a greener central Wellington will see tens of millions of dollars earmarked for more parks, tree-lined streets, green rooftops and community gardens.

Wellington City Council has released its draft Green Network Plan, which aims to increase the central city’s green space.

It centres around protecting and enhancing existing green areas, planting more trees, and developing sites into new parks over the next 30 years.

The central city covers an area of 444.5 hectares, and just over 9 per cent of that – 41.25ha – is green space. Forty-three per cent is made up of public parks, 24 per cent is road reserves, and 33 per cent is privately-owned land.

Read more on this story by environment reporter Kate Green.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Midland Park in central Wellington is green oasis in an otherwise grey and built-up area.

The “urban farm" in the middle of Lower Hutt

An "urban farm” in Lower Hutt is producing what is believed to be the only New Zealand-made liquid yeast for the brewing industry.

Two years after opening its custom-built laboratory at Avalon Business Park, Froth Technologies is supplying 40 craft breweries across the motu with enough of yeast to make 12,000 litres of beer per week.

Previously, most breweries had to fly the key ingredient out from the United States or Europe, which was costly and bad for the environment.Froths Technologies’ founders Simon Cooke​ (Ngāi Tahu) and Ryan Carville began the venture after having a “eureka moment” when considering how they could help the industry become more sustainable.

“We went ‘hey well New Zealand’s got famously pure water, world renowned hops and amazing malts all grown here but no one’s producing yeast'," Carville said.

Check out Brittany Keogh's full story here.

Supplied/Still It Froth Technologies is believed to be NZ's first producer of liquid yeast for beer. It's hoped the company's products will help make the local brewing industry more sustainable.

And in the arts...

Teen author working on fourth book

When most teens are getting ready for school in the morning, young author Denika Mead​ is already working.

Mead maintains a methodical writing routine, sitting down between 7am and midday to work on her books of adventurous, dystopian fantasy.

It’s a solid schedule, fitting of a writer who has independently published three books since 2019, with a fourth offering, The Last Kingdom, set for release on October 31.

The fact that, at 17 years old, Mead has achieved all of this before completing her secondary school education makes her accomplishments all the more impressive.

More on this from Bill Hickman here.