Wellington today, October 26: Former Wellington man killed in microlight crash; last bounce bounced as Wellington children's and indoor sports facility closes

9pm: Residents concerned over visible sagging of Masterton bridge

The replacement of a heavily used bridge in Masterton is planned, but some residents are worrying that visible sagging on the bridge is getting worse.

The Colombo Rd Bridge over the Waipoua River is made up of two bridges and the eastern southbound side is sagging in one section.

Masterton resident John Macleod takes his dogs for walks in the area nearly every day and was shocked by the amount of sagging.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff The Colombo Rd Bridge in Masterton is sagging noticeably on the eastern side.

“I’ve been going over this bridge a couple of times a day for the last couple of years and this is of great concern to me,” he said.

7pm: Former Wellington man killed in microlight crash

A man who died in a microlight crash on Monday began gliding in the 1990s at the Wellington Gliding Club.

Bo Lennart Nilsson​, 76, was killed when the Baby Great Lakes single-seat microlight he piloted crashed near Twizel-Omarama Rd, near Lake Ōhau.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Bo Lennart Nilsson, 76, died when the Baby Great Lakes single-seat microlight he piloted crashed near Twizel-Omarama Rd, near Lake Ōhau.

Nilsson was in his 20s when he moved to New Zealand from Sweden after a career in the merchant navy.

He set up two successful restaurants in Wellington, which he later sold his restaurants and became a full-time gliding instructor.

5.15pm: Last bounce bounced as Wellington children's and indoor sports facility closes

Wellington's Junglerama and Jumperama children's play areas have had their last days, with attached indoor cricket and netball courts about to follow their lead.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Junglerama in Newtown is in the process of being taken down.

Business owner Mukesh Dayal​ confirmed Junglerama, an indoor children's playground, and indoor trampoline park Jumperama had their last days on Monday and the gear was being packed up to be shifted out of Wellington by the new owners.

The upstairs Newtown indoor sports facility – made up of three indoor cricket and netball courts – would close after November 8. The ten pin bowling alley and bumper cars would remain.

The businesses had been moved on, with an undisclosed payout, to make room for the Te Whaea National Dance & Drama Centre to expand and for the creation of a theatre.

2.45pm: Group suing for details of unvaccinated Māori heads to High Court

An umbrella group for Māori health providers has gone to the High Court in Wellington asking for an order for the Ministry of Health to give it personal information that could be used to tailor vaccination services to individuals and communities most in need.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff John Tamihere wants information on MÄori hesitant to get vaccinated so mobile vaccination vehicles can target those most in need.

It says the ministry is frustrating its efforts to raise the Covid-19 vaccination rates for vulnerable Māori.

Te Pou Matakana trades under the name Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (WOCA) which has a network of nearly 100 Māori health providers in the North Island with 200 fixed or mobile vaccination sites.

By October 18, the providers had given 496,000 Covid-19 vaccinations.

1pm: Climate protests kick off as council issues disruption warning for Wellington

Climate change activism group Extinction Rebellion began four days of protest in the capital with an anti-colonisation rally at Te Papa on Labour Day.

Thirty protestors gathered at Te Papa museum’s Treaty of Waitangi exhibit on Monday, demanding the English version of the Treaty displayed on large wooden panels be replaced with the direct English translation of the Māori version displayed opposite.

Today protestors planned to occupy Te Aro Park from 11.30am, then make their way to Parliament to present a letter to the Prime Minister.

The protesters are demanding the Government stop investing in and subsidising fossil fuels immediately and adopt a four-year timetable to transition from using fossil fuels.

Wellington City Council warned people in the central city might be disrupted by various protests planned in the area from Monday to Thursday, particularly on Wednesday.

Protestors dressed as cows would be dancing to disco music at Wellington Railway Station from 8:30am and a “Coal Tour” street theatre performance was planned at Frank Kitts Park around mid-morning.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa protesters will be back in central Wellington this week. (File photo)

8.30am: Lyall Bay’s ‘humble, unassuming craving-satisfiers’

Far from the glitz and glamour of beer matches and exotic ingredients, Alan Granville has found the best chicken burger in the country nestled amongst the menu of Seaview Takeaways in Lyall Bay.

“The first thing to note about the burger is its size, it’s pretty huge – this is value for money. Owner Vicky Shen has kept her method simple throughout all the years here. The chicken is tenderised and marinated in a family recipe, then crumbed and fried until crispy. And that’s pretty much it, simplicity at its best.

“It’s finished in a sesame seed burger bun with lettuce, coleslaw, onion and heaps of creamy mayo.

“We should raise a cheer for all the other Seaview-type chipperies up and down the country. You humble, unassuming, craving-satisfiers,” Granville writes.

Alan Granville/Stuff Seaview Takeaways is in the Wellington suburb of Lyall Bay.

7am: Truck recovery will close SH2 Remutaka overnight, Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Remutaka Hill State Highway 2 will be closed overnight between 9pm and 4am on Wednesday night as crews work to recover a truck from below the road.

Christopher Mclean, 55, of Levin died after his truck overturned and crashed down a steep bank on the hill on October 16.

The vehicle was believed to be carrying digger equipment and the whole rig was estimated to weigh about 35 tonnes.

Wellington District road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said engineers had to assess the narrow section of road to work out how the retrieval operation would be carried out.

“It’s not going to be easy. The weight of it, where it is, getting cranes on the road.

“It is quite a narrow piece of road and you’ve got the hill right on one side with not much room and then there’s hardly any room before the bank drops away quite steeply,” Jennings said.

Waka Kotahi Land Transport Agency advised that the recovery may be postponed to Thursday night at short notice if the work could not be completed on Wednesday night.

Motorists were advised to avoid travel in the area at this time.

Ryan Yates/Supplied A man died after the truck he was driving crashed down a bank on Remutaka Hill.

6.30am: Wellington weather

Cloud and drizzle is forecast this morning. There will be fine breaks in the afternoon but then more cloud at night. A top temperature of 18 degrees Celsius is expected and a low of 12C.

From the pages of The Dominion Post...

A new plan to green-up the city

A new long-term vision for a greener central Wellington will see tens of millions of dollars earmarked for more parks, tree-lined streets, green rooftops and community gardens.

The Wellington City Council has released its draft Green Network Plan, which aims to increase the central city’s green space.

It centres around protecting and enhancing existing green areas, planting more trees, and developing sites into new parks over the next 30 years.

The central city covers an area of 444.5 hectares, and just over 9 per cent of that – 41.25ha – is green space. Forty-three per cent is made up of public parks, 24 per cent is road reserves, and 33 per cent is privately-owned land.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Midland Park in central Wellington is green oasis in an otherwise grey and built-up area.

The “urban farm" in the middle of Lower Hutt

An “urban farm” in Lower Hutt is producing what is believed to be the only New Zealand-made liquid yeast for the brewing industry.

Two years after opening its custom-built laboratory at Avalon Business Park, Froth Technologies is supplying 40 craft breweries across the motu with enough yeast to make 12,000 litres of beer per week.

Previously, most breweries had to fly the key ingredient out from the United States or Europe, which was costly and bad for the environment. Froths Technologies’ founders Simon Cooke​ (Ngāi Tahu) and Ryan Carville began the venture after having a “eureka moment” when considering how they could help the industry become more sustainable.

“We went ‘hey well New Zealand’s got famously pure water, world renowned hops and amazing malts all grown here but no one’s producing yeast'," Carville said.

Supplied/Still It Froth Technologies is believed to be NZ's first producer of liquid yeast for beer. It's hoped the company's products will help make the local brewing industry more sustainable.

And in the arts...

Teen author working on fourth book

When most teens are getting ready for school in the morning, young author Denika Mead​ is already working.

Mead maintains a methodical writing routine, sitting down between 7am and midday to work on her books of adventurous, dystopian fantasy.

Jericho Rock-Archer Denika Mead will release her fourth book The Last Kingdom on October 31.

It’s a solid schedule, fitting of a writer who has independently published three books since 2019, with a fourth offering, The Last Kingdom, set for release on October 31.

The fact that, at 17, Mead has achieved all of this before completing her secondary school education makes her accomplishments all the more impressive.

