Transmission Gully: The Christmas present commuters are eager to open

OPINION: Transmission Gully is one of the greatest feats of roading infrastructure we have undertaken in New Zealand. It was always going to be difficult to build and deliver but we never thought it would be this hard.

The 27-kilometre motorway traverses some of the most geologically challenging terrain in the country. More than 11 million cubic metres of earth has been moved, the largest volume of earthworks on a roading project in New Zealand.

Cuts of up to 70 metres have been made through the Wainui Saddle, which has the Ōhariu fault line running through it. All the motorway’s bridges have been built to withstand a one-in-2500-year earthquake.

As of September 2021, more than 12 million hours of work had been completed.

The scale and complexity of the project have to be seen to be fully appreciated.

When it opens (and it will), Transmission Gully will become State Highway 1 and the main route in and out of Wellington.

Exactly when it will open is the question I’m asked more than any other. And one I can’t give a definitive answer to – that in itself is extremely frustrating but regrettably unavoidable at this point.

Wellington Gateway Partnership A photo of one section of the Gully construction in October 2021.

Waka Kotahi wants the road open by Christmas 2021 and we’ve made this clear to our contractor, Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP), and its builder, CPB HEB Joint Venture.

Unlike every roading project before it in New Zealand, Transmission Gully is being delivered under a Public Private Partnership (PPP). That has created challenges and complications that we’ve had to navigate, and added to the delays.

Under the PPP, Waka Kotahi contracted WGP, a private group of financiers and contractors, to design, construct and finance the motorway, then operate and maintain it for 25 years after it opens.

WGP has subcontracted CPB HEB to undertake the motorway’s design and construction, and subcontracted Ventia to operate and maintain the motorway for 25 years. Then it is handed to us at an agreed standard.

While Waka Kotahi wants to see the road open before Christmas, achieving that will depend on CPB HEB meeting a significant number of contractual requirements to ensure it is safe and completed to a high standard.

The road was due to open on September 27, 2021. But even before the latest Covid-19 lockdown, there was a risk that WGP and the builder would not meet this date.

Mark Coote/WELLINGTON GATEWAY PARTNERSHIP Where Transmission Gully connects with existing SH1 at Linden. (file photo)

Waka Kotahi is in commercial discussions to determine how much of the delay is due to that lockdown and other Covid-19 restrictions, and how much may be due to the builder being behind the agreed schedule before lockdown – and any financial penalties it should incur as a result of that.

Wellingtonians have waited long enough for this road to open. As one myself, I understand the frustration. But it can’t open until work we have contracted others to do on our behalf is done, to the high levels of safety and quality required under the contract.

We have only to look back a year or two to remember the disruption and frustration caused if crews need to go back and make repairs. Shortly after the MacKays to Peka Peka expressway opened in 2017, the road surface started failing and crews had to spend another couple of years making disruptive repairs.

Wellington Gateway Partnership ‘’All the motorway’s bridges have been built to withstand a one-in-2500-year earthquake,’’ says Brian Roche. (file photo)

That’s just one reason why it’s important that WGP and the builder complete the required safety and quality assurance tests ahead of the road opening.

There are 100 tests they need to complete. Many haven’t yet been submitted or accepted by the road’s independent reviewer as meeting the required specifications.

There are also 45 consent tasks that need to be completed, and then signed off by Greater Wellington Regional Council and/or the relevant territorial authorities. As of November 10, 2021, only seven had been completed.

So, as you can see, this is not straightforward, contractually or operationally.

This all means a Christmas opening will be very challenging for the builder to achieve, but this is what Waka Kotahi is pushing hard for.

Wellington Gateway Partnership Some of the 27km of highway. (File photo)

We know Wellingtonians can’t wait to drive on the road.

Regrettably, Waka Kotahi doesn’t have the decision rights around its opening that many think we have. WGP and Greater Wellington Regional Council are more critical to when the road opens than we are.

We’ve made our expectations clear to WGP, the builder and the council, and we’re keeping a keen eye on their progress.

When Transmission Gully does open, people will see first-hand what a huge undertaking it has been, and what a transformative piece of infrastructure it will be for the region.

Sir Brian Roche chairs the board of Waka Kotahi-the NZ Transport Agency.