Corgis race for glory at prestigious annual event in Lower Hutt, Wellington

Corgis bring attitude and chaos to the race track in Lower Hutt during the third annual Black Hawk Wellington Corgi Race.

If horse racing is the sport of kings, then surely Wellington’s annual corgi race is the sport of queens.

On Saturday, 23 fluffy, huffy – and some quite speedy – corgis battled it out to be crowned the country’s fastest floof.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Ready and racing – Corgis line up for the start for the third annual Black Hawk Wellington Corgi Race in Lower Hutt.

The compact canines came from as far away as Hamilton to race the 60 metres to the finish line, with colourful bandanas flying, and wet grass grazing their low tums.

About 70 spectators and owners lined the racetrack at Belmont Domain in Lower Hutt as the furry athletes powered towards the finish line – though not always taking the most direct route.

The race, which is in its third year, is organised by the Wellington Welsh Corgi Club and specifies that “corgis with uncontrollable attitudes should not be entered”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff While most of the dogs were very good boys, the event wasn’t without a bit of sledging.

But that didn’t mean the event was without drama.

The three heats were controlled chaos, with some corgis making a beeline for the competition midway through the race, amid the incessant barking – from both hopeful owners and dogs.

In one sad case, poor Jackson didn’t manage to leave the starting line.

Ross Giblin Samantha Lok attempts to break up a doggie dispute on the finish line.

And after one heat, the excitement and yelling became too much, leading to an argument between a group of competitors. Luckily, their owners stepped in.

In another heat, Jamie kept running past the finish line, and his owners – Melissa, Samantha and Amanda Lok – had to retrieve the wayward dog from down by the Hutt River.

Ross Giblin Amanda Lok attempts to catch Jamie at the finish line, but the floof was too quick, and slipped past her, sprinting for the water.

But in the end there could only be one winner.

A 19-month-old corgi, who recently moved to Featherston in the Wairarapa, from the UK, took out the highly coveted Black Hawk Wellington Corgi Race trophy. He was a very good boy.

Ross Giblin The final winner Renfield celebrates with owners Chris and Melissa Mead, from Featherston.

Renfield – Excellent Mr Renfield on Instagram – had speed, as well as smarts, powering for the finish line, before running sideways in what seemed to be a deliberate effort to cut off his opponents.

Proud owners Melissa and Chris Mead were ecstatic with Renfield’s first race.

They recently joined the local corgi club, which has about 30 members, and when they heard about the race, they knew it’d be “noisy, busy chaos”, Chris Mead said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A few of the competitors may have some training to do before next year's event, but Renfield seemed to be a natural.

Melissa Mead described the drizzly Saturday event as “literally heaven” – corgis are (obviously) her favourite dogs.

Event organiser Michael Romanos said the 2021 event went “very, very well”.

Ross Giblin The event is designed to bring corgis together in a fun setting.

Despite the average weather, and the pandemic, the race was a success, he said, adding that the main aim was to bring corgis together, promote the breed, and have a bit of fun.

Unfortunately, Romanos’ dog, Fletcher, wasn’t a winner this time around, but he would be keeping up with his training regime for next year’s event.

Her Majesty would be proud.