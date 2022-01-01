Behind the lens: Ross Giblin's favourite photos from 2021

Stuff’’s Wellington-based visual journalists have picked their four favourite photos from the past year. Today, Ross Giblin talks us though what was happening on both sides of the lens as the shutter snapped open and shut on his top moments.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Al Rasmussen walks past the shark mural wall on Cable St, Wellington, during level-4 lockdown in August 2021.

I took this when the country was plunged into its second nation-wide lockdown in August, so wearing a mask was starting to become the norm. I think for Wellington – going back to level 4, and there were a few Covid cases – there was a bit of anxiety, so I wanted to show that.

This wall on Cable St in Wellington is near a testing centre, and I’d gone down there during the day, but didn’t have any luck. I went back at night and had to wait for people to walk past. I took the photo from over the road – the flash was triggered remotely to illuminate the wall but not the person. A few people walked past – and they would have thought “what’s going on” because the flash was going off – but none of those worked.

For this one I had a chat with the subject first – retail worker Al Rasmussen – he walked past, and we got it first time. I was thrilled with it because it’s hard to get it just right, especially with the silhouette. He was just in the right place – anything could have happened, if a car had gone past it could have been mucked up completely. These ideas don’t always come off.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Olympic hopeful 100m and 200m sprinter Joseph Millar uses a water spray to cool down during a training session at Newtown Park in February 2021.

Joseph Millar is the New Zealand sprint record holder over 200 metres. This photo was taken when he was attempting to qualify for the Olympics.

He was training at Newtown Park, in February, and it was quite hot, so he was spraying himself with this water bottle to cool off.

This is one of a few high-speed stills of him spraying himself, with the droplets all backlit against the dark background.

Sadly he was beset with injury. He was incredibly positive but, unfortunately, he didn’t get to the Olympics.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Nida Shaikh, left, and Meerza Iqbal are surprised to see each other at the 2021 Eid Open Day at Newlands Community Centre to mark the end of Ramadan.

I took this during Eid al-Fitr, in May, at the end of Ramadan. It was at an open day at Newlands Community Centre.

This was one of those jobs we always go to, and you might get something, or you might not, and I was quite happy with this.

There were a lot of stalls there – mostly food – and people were busy setting up and moving around. These two turned around and recognised each other. When they realised who they were, it was just such a delightful reaction from both of them.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellingtonians didn’t bat an eye when the cast of the “Madagascar: The Musical” stage show stopped for a coffee break at Swimsuit cafe. Ben Freeth is Melman the giraffe, Andrew Papas is Alex the lion, and Kristin Paulse is Gloria the hippo.

This was when Madagascar: The Musical came to town – it was a big deal because it was the first big show after Covid. We had the opportunity to photograph some cast members and some of them came dressed up.

I wanted to do something slightly different, so we went to Swimsuit cafe across the road from the Opera House. I was quite keen to see how people would react – but nobody blinked an eyelid. There were people having business meetings and drinking their coffee, and carrying on like nothing strange was going on at all.

The hardest part was getting the actors not to act. They were all complete extroverts wanting to play up for the camera. I wanted to get them sitting down like everything was normal.

Pictured are Ben Freeth, who played Melman the giraffe; Andrew Papas, as Alex the lion; and Kristin Paulse, as Gloria the hippo.