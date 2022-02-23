How the presence of children at the Parliament occupation complicates everything

Police move in to Hill and Molesworth Streets to tighten the access the protesters have in the area.

ANALYSIS: The presence of hundreds of toddlers and school-aged children at the occupation of Parliament grounds has made a complex situation more complicated, but experts say any attempts to remove children would be a mistake.

Police have been clear from early in the occupation that the children’s safety is a primary concern, but when it comes to removing kids, their hands are tied.

Ross Giblin A girl plays with her doll on the concrete barricade of the anti-mandate protest on day 12.

Former police negotiator Lance Burdett and University of Waikato law professor Alexander Gillespie both say attempting to remove children from their parents, or invoking emergency powers, would only heighten the tension, and galvanise the remaining protesters.

READ MORE:

* Screams as car driven at police advancing on occupation crowd

* New Zealand occupation fundraising website registered in Canada

* Anti-mandate protests: Lessons for Wellington from Ottawa

* What the police fail to understand about 'Camp Freedom'



The focus needs to be on speaking to those present, and encouraging them to go home, of their own accord, they say.

But that leaves authorities with few options, and places the burden on them to consider the safety of children while undertaking any enforcement action.

Ross Giblin Children have been a constant throughout the two-week protest.

Gillespie said that while attending protests could teach kids about being politically engaged, they should not be exposed to violent or unlawful activity.

“We try to encourage kids to be active and political. And we need to be consistent: You want kids to be political, not just with things that we agree with, but with the things that we disagree with as well,” he said. “The line is where it's not peaceful or not orderly or illegal. And that’s when it gets hard.”

Burdett said any violent clashes or escalation of the situation could have a negative lasting impact on children.

LAWRENCE SMITH A child rights expert says the considerations are different when considering children’s rights to protest versus the duty to protect their safety and welfare.

Police needed to throw away the 20-year-old textbook they were working from, he said.

“Communication is the key with all of these things. It’s understanding that pushing on people is unhelpful at best. It causes more harm, and it causes people to dig in,” he said. “People want to be heard, and listened to, and acknowledged.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Some authorities, agencies and advocates have raised concerns over the health and safety of kids at the occupation.

Those who have brought their children have given a range of reasons, but many say they’ve travelled to the capital to safeguard their children’s future.

Megan and Andy Brotherton – who live near Whanganui and who brought their four sons, aged six, nine, 11 and 14 – say the mandates affected their kids. The only sport their unvaccinated 14-year-old can play is tennis.

ANNA FIFIELD/STUFF Walking through the protest on the grounds of Parliament on Tuesday night. The occupation has taken on a festival-like atmosphere.

One mother, a teacher from Kāpiti who didn’t want to give her name, said

it felt like the children were in their natural environment.

“Some of them look like they’re running a bit wild, but it’s just so nice for them not to be around this fear-based society.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff One of the tents set up with children’s pencils and crafts.

By the end of the second week of the protest, the occupation camp had created a range of activities and support for parents and children. There are the nightly movies, a women’s and children’s safe space, activity tents, and now teachers at the camp are creating more structured play-based learning activities.

Some less hardcore protesters have been dropping in with their kids for a few hours on weekends, or sunny days. It’s been used as an opportunity for the kids and parents to socialise.

But in recent days, many of the more moderate protesters have left, some taking their children with them. This has left a diehard group, and given rise to a more intense atmosphere. Despite the shifting vibe, many children remain.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The presence of children makes it harder for police to carry out enforcement action.

As scuffles broke out between police and protesters on Monday morning, children sat in nearby cars where they had been spending the night. On Tuesday morning, police launched an operation to further reduce the perimeter, leading to isolated violent clashes and more arrests.

At one point, a car drove at police stationed on Molesworth St, breaking shortly before hitting the line of officers. Just meters away, three children slept in a tent next to St Paul’s Cathedral.

This reality is at odds with the perception of the family friendly, festival-type atmosphere among many who have attended the occupation during the past fortnight.

And it’s these safety risks, which has prompted police to repeatedly ask those at Parliament to remove their children.

Laura Walters/Stuff Kids range in age from babies and toddlers, through to high-school children.

Two days into the protest, Wellington’s top cop Superintendent Corrie Parnell – who previously worked as a child protection officer – said protesters had been putting their children on the frontline of the protest, which presented a significant risk for those children, and was “less than ideal” for officers trying to move people on.

The implication is that some protesters were using their children as physical shields. Indeed, some hint at using children as a deterrent: ‘there’s no way police will move in while kids are around’.

On the flipside, protesters have criticised police for taking enforcement action with children present. In one instance, an 11-year-old girl watched her father be forced to the ground and arrested.

Just days later, after the camp was drenched by rain and battered by wind during the first weekend of the occupation, Parnell ​said the presence of children at the protest was his primary concern.

This was “over and above” concerns about the sanitation at the camp, and fears it could be a Covid ‘superspreader’ event.

“Quite frankly, this is no place for children,” Parnell said.

Matthew Tso/Stuff This picture of a toddler playing in the water at Parliament prompted messages from police and Oranga Tamariki.

A Stuff photo showing a baby playing in water diverted from the drenched Parliament lawn caused Oranga Tamariki to voice its concerns.

Ross Giblin While many of the children seem happy, and there has been social and educational activities, experts worry about the risks if violence escalates.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers on Monday released a statement urging parents to rethink whether they should have their children at the protest.

“It is crucial every parent or caregiver considers the impact the ongoing situation at the Parliamentary occupation could have on their mokopuna, their children, who are present with them,” she said.

“While I support the rights of all people to lawfully protest I would ask them to consider whether their children should remain involved.”

But beyond asking parents to remove their children, there was very little authorities and child advocates could do.

In Canada, the federal government has invoked

emergency powers to make it illegal for minors to be present at an unlawful protest, giving the police the ability to arrest parents or caregivers, and separate them from their children.

Police in New Zealand face similar issues to their Canadian counterparts, but they have said there was no need to declare a state of emergency.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The camp includes a range of activities for children, including a bouncy castle that was erected during a sunny day.

University of Waikato’s Gillespie said invoking emergency powers – usually saved for natural disasters – would mark a significant shift.

In order to trigger a state of emergency, which would allow police to forcefully remove children if they believed there was immediate and significant risk to their safety, or bring in the army as another enforcement arm, Parliament had to prove police did not currently have the power to enforce the law.

Even in some of New Zealand’s most heated protests, such as the Springbok Tour marches, emergency powers were not used.

“It’s a very bad look for a democracy to have the military involved in clearing out a protest,” Gillespie said.

Many of the children at the protest are school-aged, meaning the Ministry of Education truancy officers have jurisdiction to approach parents, but again, things aren’t that simple.

It is illegal for a child under 16 to be “unjustifiably absent” from school. However, the responsibility of deciding what constituted an unjustified absence fell to individual school boards.

In response to questions regarding what the Ministry of Education was doing to monitor the presence of school-aged children at the protest and engage with families of truant children, the ministry’s head of operations and integration Sean Teddy Hautū said in a statement:

“While school boards are responsible for deciding if a student is unjustifiably absent from school, we know that attendance is important for learning.

“Our advice is for schools to work with students and whanau to understand their circumstances and re-engage them with schooling.”

Ross Giblin A child holds a flag and sign at the protest on Parliament grounds.

University of Waikato child rights expert Professor Claire Breen said those involved in the response needed to take the welfare and best interests of the children into account, when making any decisions.

There were many occasions where children have been present at protests or marches, and they had the right to protest – the same as any adult.

But that right to protest had to be weighed up against the threat to their welfare and physical safety.

“When talking about restrictions on people’s rights, we need to think about it somewhat differently when it comes to children,” Breen said.

Police did not respond to questions regarding what monitoring of children was being undertaking, what had been done to engage with parents to ensure children’s safety, and what measures were taken to ensure children’s safety during the early morning police operations.