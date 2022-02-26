Wellingtonians protest Ukraine invasion in front of Russian embassy

Protesters gather outside the Russian Embassy in Wellington to protest the invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

Ukrainians from around Wellington – and around the country – converged on the Russian embassy in Karori yesterday on Friday to protest against the invasion of their home country, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his “special military operations” to “demilitarise” Ukraine.

More than 70 people attended the first of several nationwide protests planned for this weekend.

It was a “horrible experience” to watch the invasion on screen, said one of the protest organisers, Andrii Legenkey​, who moved to New Zealand five years ago from the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk​ for work.

"The moment we were talking to them, the missiles strike the airport," Legenkey said.

“The older people, they still remember the time of the Second World War, and they were just crying and don’t know what to do,” he said. “It’s horrifying that it’s happening again.”

Wellington organisers originally planned for protests to be held on Saturday afternoon at Civic Square and the Russian embassy to protest Moscow recognising the separatist-held Donetsk and Lushank regions as independent states. But they had brought forward their action when the invasion began.

“We cannot wait and do nothing,” Legenkey said.

Similar demonstrations are also planned in Auckland, Christchurch, and Dunedin over the weekend.

Makas and Alla were the first to arrive, having travelled from Christchurch to be part of the protest at the Russian Embassy in Wellington.

Makas and Alla, who did not want to give their surnames, travelled from Christchurch to be part of the protest and said they had to be here.

“The invasion happened all so fast. We had to come here now,” Makas said. “Our country's been invaded. It’s been at war with Russia since 2014. Our families live in the Ukraine and each time they hear sirens they have to hide in the basement of our house.

“This is unacceptable. They are no longer attacking the Government, they are attacking civilians,” he said.

Alla said of the Russians: “Either they kill us, or sit at home at do nothing. Either way they don’t help us.”

As they were demonstating, someone from the Russian embassy came out to ask the two protesters: “Who paid you to come here?”

Tears rushed down Alla’s face as she said: “No-one. I do this for my people.”

Mike, a Russian who arrived at New Zealand eight years ago but also declined to give his full name, also came to the protest during his lunch break, saying he did not support what Moscow was doing, and he felt sorry for the people of Ukraine.

Pool "Decades of peace undermined": Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Friday for Russia to end its assault on Ukraine.

The New Zealand Government has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying that New Zealand would introduce targeted travel bans, export controls, and suspend high-level with Russian foreign officials.

Expelling Russian ambassador Georgii Viktorovich Zuev was “a potential prospect”, she said, but it should not be taken lightly because of “wider ramifications”.

But Legenkey said more should be done by the Government, including to ban KiwiSaver from investing in Russian banks, open up humanitarian visas for Ukrainian citizens or extend the visas for those who are already here on humanitarian grounds.

“We can try to convince them [the Government] to push as harsh as they can because I believe there is not any more that diplomacy can solve already,” he said.