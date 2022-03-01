Electric ferry makes maiden passenger voyage across Wellington Harbour

Wellington Electric Boat Building Company co-director Jeremy Ward, left, and builder Fraser Foote at Queens Wharf following the first public sailing of the Ika Rere, the first electric ferry in the Southern Hemisphere.

Wellington’s pioneering electric passenger ferry has made its first public sailing across Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

The Ika Rere (flying fish) docked at Queens Wharf carrying 54 passengers from Days Bay on Tuesday morning. East By West Ferries managing director Jeremy Ward said the trip marked a new chapter in sustainable public transport for the city.

“It’s been a long road to get here. We’re very excited to have got to this point.”

Ward said a lot had been made of the Ika Rere being the first electric passenger ferry in the Southern Hemisphere, but there were very few electric craft in the world that came close to its performance.

Built by the Wellington Electric Boat Building Company, which Ward part owns, in Lower Hutt, the 19-metre catamaran can carry a maximum of 135 passengers. East by West’s diesel ferries have a limit of 99. Construction began in 2019.

Its pair of 350 kilowatt motors can shift the craft at 22.5 knots, compared with the diesels which can travel about 14 knots at full capacity.

Simon Hoyle The 19-metre Wellington-built catamaran Ika Rere could be the first operational electric passenger ferry in the Southern Hemisphere.

Days Bay resident and frequent ferry user Garth Cheyne was on East By West’s first commercial service in 1989. He was impressed with the “fabulous” design and sustainable power plant.

“The fact that it’s clean on the environment is a big plus.”

Passenger Janet Andrews said Wellington was lucky to have a progressive new ferry on “one of the most beautiful harbours in the world”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Ika Rere prepares to berth at Queens Wharf on its first public sailing on Tuesday morning.

Roger Blakely, the chairman of Greater Wellington Regional Council’s transport committee, said the Ika Rere was a feather in Wellington’s cap as it shifted towards a more sustainable public transport network.

“Cities around the world are having this conversation, and in [respect of water transport] it’s Wellington leading the charge.”

Ward’s ambition was to grow the boat building company to the point where it could fulfil domestic and international orders. A business case to run an airport service to Miramar with a shuttle transfer had been presented to the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The Ika Rere will run services for a week, before it is taken out of the water for modifications. It is expected to begin running scheduled services from the week of March 21.