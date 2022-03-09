Thousands ask for self-isolation welfare support as community organisations struggle to keep up with demand

Tuala Tagaloa Tamasese Tusani from the ASA Foundation delivers food packs to Pacific families in isolation in South Auckland.

The Government has received almost 10,000 requests for self-isolation welfare support in one week, while community organisations are saying the system is overwhelmed and they are bearing the consequences.

Figures from the Ministry of Social Development showed that in the week ending February 27, there have been 9,891 requests from those self-isolating to receive welfare support, such as money for urgent costs, food, or deliveries of things they need.

The majority of the requests were from Auckland with 6,669, followed by Waikato with 486, while there were 318 requests in the Wellington region.

However, the figure does not include people referred by other government departments, or those who requested assistance from community providers.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Pacific food banks struggle to meet demand as more families isolate

* Food and social support services for people self-isolating boosted to help cope with pressures of the Omicron wave

* Covid-19: South Auckland, already bearing brunt of virus, braces for Omicron



Jason Dorday/Stuff The Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni, made the announcement about a crucial boost in support for people who test Covid -positive and need to self-isolate at home at Te Puea Memorial Marae in Auckland.

The Government announced last month $140 million had been made available for people needing support to self-isolate, with Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni saying $86.3m of it would be spent on food. The funding was expected to last until at least July.

However, food banks in south Auckland have said limited resources meant some have to turn people away on a daily basis.

The Salvation Army, who receives referrals from the Government, said it could not pinpoint an exact figure on how many requests it received for isolation support during the Omicron outbreak across the country because the situation is constantly changing.

Its assistant territorial secretary for mission Lieutenant Colonel Lynette Hutson said while there are Government efforts to set up the system, departments have been “absolutely clogged” and people are turning over to community providers for help if they can’t get through.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Volunteer food banks in south Auckland are struggling to meet demand as the number of people isolating at home due to Covid-19 grows.

“We have people coming over 24 hours a day,” she said, “People’s needs are also there outside of business hours.”

Hutson also said the Salvation Army has been under the pump as they need to provide regular assistance for people in need on top of supporting those isolating at home, all when the organisation was facing staff shortages as many need to go into isolation.

“All able working staff have to work extra hard and people have been working outside normal hours.”

In Wellington, the City Mission said it has received 215 referrals for requesting assistance between February 28 and March 8, but the figure does not reflect the number of people it is supporting as each referral could have been for individuals, flat share situations, or families.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social Development’s Director Service Delivery Graham Allpass said while most people would be able to look after themselves, the department could connect those who need additional assistance with the right support.