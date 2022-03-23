Wellington bus, train trips fell by 6.7 million during pandemic

Public transport usage in Wellington has dropped 31 per cent since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public transport usage in Wellington has nosedived by 6.7 million trips since the pandemic started.

Figures presented to the Greater Wellington Regional Council’s transport committee show combined bus and train boardings dropped by nearly a third between the 2018/19 year to January and 2021/22.

Metlink boss Scott Gallacher​ told the committee the 31 per cent decrease in passengers was a symptom of the pandemic, with combined bus and train fares falling from 22m to 15m.

“More people working from home... lockdowns, the red [traffic light] settings, and the recent Omicron wave are having an impact on the frequency of people wanting to use public transport.”

The figures showed a 25.9 per cent decrease in bus usage and 39.6 per cent drop for the trains.

The more than three-week occupation of parliament and the closure of Wellington Railway Station during the police operation to clear the grounds and surrounding area also dented usage, he said.

Earlier this month the Government announced public transport fares would be halved from April 1 in response to rising fuel costs. The discounts would last for three months and the loss in revenue would be covered by central government via funding through Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Gallacher said public transport usage was strong in the region, and the greater Wellington council expected patronage to “remain reasonably consistent”.

“But if this [the halving of fares] encourages people who do not tend to use public transport to start using our network, that would be great, and we would warmly welcome them to Metlink’s network.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Roger Blakeley, chairman of the transport committee was hopeful the three months of fare reductions sponsored by the government could be extended to encourage higher usage,

Councillor Roger Blakeley, chairman of the transport committee said people’s strong affinity with public transport in Wellington meant usage had been less hard hit than other places the offered similar services.

He was hopeful the lower fares could continue beyond three months initially indicated by the government.

“[The government] have given strong signals we should watch with considerable interest. Hopefully they will include longer-term public transport subsidies.

“In Wellington, transport makes up 39 per cent of our total emissions... More people using public transport would reduce our carbon footprint and get more vehicles off the roads.”