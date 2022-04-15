Bleak pay and opportunities pushing young people overseas

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that the border will fully reopen for Australian tourists in April, and then visa-waiver countries a month later.

Mcleod​ Harrison​ was thinking about taking off on his “Big OE” in 2020 – but the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted his plans.

Instead, he stuck around, saved a bit more money and went halves on a property in Nelson with one of his three brothers.

But now, with the world opening up again, Harrison is about to head off on his “overseas experience” with a bunch of mates, a tonne of wanderlust and a shedload of enthusiasm.

“In hindsight these past couple of years have flown by, and I probably don’t regret hanging around and getting onto the property ladder. I know the future me will be happy,” says the builder from Lower Hutt.

Harrison, 23, is just one of a growing exodus of young people from Aotearoa who are planning to go overseas, with many citing poor pay and job opportunities here as the main reasons for leaving.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Hutt Valley builder Mcleod Harrison finished work this week at Palace Construction and leaves next week for Australia.

As many as 125,000 Kiwis could leave New Zealand within the next 12 months as borders reopen if the pent-up demand for “Big OEs” was unleashed, according to a briefing paper by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Harrison is certainly pumped to skedaddle abroad. He’s planning to hang up his tool belt and try his hand in the hospo industry when he arrives in Australia next week. The money for builders across the ditch is pretty good, though, and might tempt him to get back on the tools.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images Harrison is heading to Byron Bay to kickstart his big OE.

But New Zealand is always home, he says. He would have bought a place in Wellington, but his travels down south led him to that perfect and affordable house in Nelson. Maybe he’ll even come back and settle down there one day.

He reckons the effects of the brain drain will depend on how much we open up the country for people to come in.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Harrison says New Zealand will always be home.

“Already there are labour shortages everywhere. [Maybe] there will be better incentives by companies to keep people here – I know my boss keeps offering me more money to stay, but I’ve told him I’m going.”

A brain drain was inevitable for New Zealand because uncertainties of going overseas and coming back home have all but disappeared, says economist Shamubeel Eaqub.

“We knew that when the borders did open up that there was a real risk that we would see this larger than usual exodus from the pent-up demand for travel,” Eaqub says.

“For places like Australia and the UK where New Zealanders go, those restrictions have come off, and they seem likely to stay off. Now that MIQ is being dismantled, that risk is also gone. We would expect to see those normal conditions or people going overseas to work and live and holiday.”

Supplied Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says a brain drain was inevitable for New Zealand because uncertainties of going overseas and coming back home have all but disappeared.

It was difficult to predict how big the exodus might be because other uncertainties, such as the invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic, could put people off from travelling, Eaqub said.

But he warned that New Zealand should expect the current historically high-levels of labour shortages would get even worse, as the situation on incoming migrant workers remain uncertain, despite an estimated 165,000 migrants on most temporary work visas were fast-tracked for residency last year.

“The government has an immigration rebalance currently under way, but we don't know the exact design of that policy yet,” he said. “We're not necessarily having a bunch of them leaving, but the inflow of migrants before the pandemic went over 100,000, and it’s very hard to tell what that number will be going into the future.”

Eaqub said people respond to both financial and non-financial elements of a job, including how much are they paid, whether working conditions are good, or if they find work fulfilment, and Wellington businesses should focus on them to retain talent.

“The first answer is really paying people more – that's a very financial and relatively costly thing to do,” he said. “The other is to provide people with non-financial benefits – giving them flexibility that they desire and giving them access to career development and personal development. These are relatively fluffy things but are things that people value.”

Amy McLean​, a 22-year-old actor from Wellington, is another young Kiwi spreading her wings. She’s leaving for New York to start acting school in August.

She is now working four jobs, from being an administrator to playing a princess at kids’ parties on weekends, to raise $125,000 and fund living costs during her two-and-a-half-year course.

McLean completed a film and theatre arts degree at Victoria University last year and wanted to have a career in the entertainment industry, but local job opportunities were scarce.

“Covid has hit the theatre industry in New Zealand extremely hard. Any jobs that were there, now it's an even smaller pool,” she says.

Justin Wong/Stuff Amy McLean is an actor in Wellington, but she’s leaving for New York for better education and job opportunities.

It’s something she experienced first hand, as there had been “just above a dozen” auditions for her the past year.

“There’s just not enough auditions here and there’s much more overseas, especially in New York,” she said. “When I auditioned for one of the schools they said just in that month, there are 90 different TV series and movies shooting. That’s not even including all the Broadway shows.”

Another reason to decide moving was the New York school teaches skills that are not available in New Zealand, McLean said, while low pay and the high cost of living also played their part, she said.

“For acting, you get paid well while you’re working, but the contracts aren’t long and then there’s a huge wait before you get onto the next job. Even established actors that I know have to pick up part-time work.

123RF McLean is moving to New York in August.

“At least with moving overseas, if I earn American dollars one day, the cost of living in New York is pretty much on par with Wellington, and it’ll definitely be a bit cheaper depending on where you go in the States.”

She also said many people she knew at university are thinking about moving abroad to US or Europe. “I can either stay here and keep doing what I’m doing and that’s proving to be pretty hard, or I can try and raise $125,000 with the hope of a bit of a future,” she said. “That’s hard, but there’s more hope than staying.”

Brain drain is nothing new in the capital, said Simon Arcus, chief executive of Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

At a certain point in people’s careers they do go off on their OEs. It’s a rite of passage and Covid accelerated a process which means the gap might be bigger than normal, he said.

But the risk is that a lot of the people who are leaving have two or three years more experience than the typical person who used to go overseas.

“If you think about a law or accounting firm, this isn’t the second year employees going overseas, it’s the fourth or fifth years. They are high value workers to the organisations they are in.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Simon Arcus, CEO of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, says the brain drain is nothing new in the capital.

But ultimately, an OE is a good thing, Arcus said.

“New Zealanders are intrepid travellers. We have always looked outward as a country, and it’s been one of our great strengths. Keeping people here would be great, but it’s in our DNA to have a look around the world. The point is, how do you then fill that gap?”

Wellington was seeing a very active recruiting drive from Australia, particularly in the health and hospitality sectors, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Courtenay Place is quiet with the shortage of workers and shoppers due to Covid-19. Several businesses are temporarily closed.

“How we fill that gap from hotels through to professional services is concerning,” Arcus said. “We have to be agile in terms of immigration. One of the things you find in Wellington hotels is that we get huge value out of European maître d's who train up the kiwi hoteliers and staff because they have had that Ritz-Carlton experience, and they bring it over here. We have to really look at the skills the city needs and be responsive to that.”

He agreed with a common perception that Wellington was losing its spark.

“If you walk from Courtenay Place to Lambton Quay these days it’s a fairly grim walk compared to what we remember it as. There are ways to solve that and the Wellington City Council has to lead that,” Arcus said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff St James Theatre in Courtenay Place is due to open in May.

He pointed to some big projects that have stagnated – the St James Theatre, the Amora Hotel, the Reading Cinema complex, Civic Square, the library – as key areas for the council to address.

“It feels like molasses. It feels like things aren’t going forward. Wellington does need to refocus on the things that will attract people into the city because that’s what a returning Kiwi or a Kiwi sitting on the fence about leaving will be looking to.”

Arcus said cities had their moments – the golden years of an Absolutely Positively Wellington and the Lord of the Rings filming days – “and we will have them again”.