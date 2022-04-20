Teeks joins forces with New Zealand Symphony Orchestra for Matariki

New Zealand R&B performer Teeks is joining forces with the NZSO in June.

Modern soul singer Teeks – Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi – is teaming up with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra for Matariki.

The acclaimed Māori singer from Northland (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui) will perform some of his best-known songs, as part of a special collaboration with the national orchestra at Wellington’s St James Theatre in June.

Songs like Teeks’ breakout single If Only, and well-known hits Younger and Oil & Water have undergone a symphonic soul makeover by the NZSO for the three perfomances, led by principal conductor-in-residence Hamish McKeich.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Teeks will perform three shows with the national orchestra to mark the Matariki weekend.

“I’m extremely excited to experience the grandeur and the might of the NZSO,” Teeks said, in speaking of his first performance with the NZSO.

“I feel like this is going to be really special.”

The collaboration between the national orchestra and the soul singer is the latest in a string of partnership performances between NZSO and modern Kiwi artists.

Last year, indie popstar Benee teamed up with the NZSO and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra for a season. The marrying of the symphony orchestra and modern Kiwi artists was kicked off by ENZO – the orchestral project between Split Enz keyboardist Eddie Rayner and the NZSO in 1996.

Recent years have also seen the orchestra perform soundtracks from popular movies, like Harry Potter in an effort to appeal to a wider range of Kiwis.

Supplied Last year, rising popstar Benee teamed up with the NZSO and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra for a season.

Teeks burst onto the scene in 2017 with his debut EP The Grapefruit Skies.

In 2021, his critically acclaimed, gold-selling debut album Something to Feel hit number one in the New Zealand charts, and the artist finished the year with three Aotearoa Music Awards for best solo artist, best Māori artist and best soul/R&B artist.

The three performances will take place at Wellington’s St James Theatre, June 23-25.