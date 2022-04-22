Kāpiti teen wins Disputes Tribunal decision over dud secondhand smartphone

A teen who won his money back from a dodgy seller wants more people to know their rights, after an online marketplace sale for a secondhand smartphone went wrong.

James de Hair, 15, showed plenty of gumption ahead of his Disputes Tribunal hearing where he turned up wearing his Kāpiti College uniform, last October.

He was there because the iphone he bought online had stopped working after just a few months of use and private negotiations had broken down.

“I was pissed off. We went to a repair shop... there was rust [inside] and screws missing.”

READ MORE:

* Tribunal finds in favour of car dealer over Ford Ranger dispute

* How to get your money back from dodgy car dealers

* Family buying Christmas gifts on Facebook marketplace empty-handed by scammer

* Ask Susan: When Facebook deals go bad



The iphone XS he’d bought for $750 was definitely not in perfect condition as advertised and the SIM card tray didn’t match the phone’s serial number, either. After taking advice from his aunty, who’s a lawyer, James decided his only matter of recourse was the tribunal.

At the hearing, James presented his evidence, while the seller claimed the phone had not been tampered with. The tribunal referee concluded that it was clear there was misrepresentation, and it was arranged that James could return the phone and get his money back.

James was elated with the outcome. He said he hoped his experience with the Disputes Tribunal would give other people the confidence to put things right.

“Often people get scammed, and they give up.

“I want people to know if ... if you put in the time and effort, you can get your money back.”