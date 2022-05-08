Mt Victoria to get a beginner-level mountain bike trail

A new mountain bike trail has been approved for Mt Victoria.

The trail, which will be funded, built and maintained by Trails Wellington, a volunteer-led mountain bike organisation, was unanimously approved by Wellington City Councillors last week.

“We’re absolutely delighted,” said Anthony Edmonds, the chairperson of Trails Wellington which had been hoping to get the trail built for a couple of years.

There was a huge gap in Wellington mountain biking where too many of the trails were for advanced riders, Edmonds said. The new trail would fill the need for a “flow-type” trail with more gentle gradients.

“We’re really keen on helping to build a vibrant, healthy, liveable city and encourage people to have green time instead of screen time,” Edmonds said.

He hoped the beginner-level trail would help to democratise mountain biking and make the sport an option for more people.

The trail would be built on the Hataitai side of Mt Victoria. Edmonds said it would take around three months to complete once the design was finished later this year. Construction work would be done by professionals working with teams of volunteers.

It would be suitable for beginner and intermediate mountain bikers still learning the sport.

The trail would not be accessible for disabled riders as the Mt Victoria ride could not provide the 3 metres of width needed.

“It would be great to see disabled people catered for in future initiatives,” Edmonds said.

Councillor Iona Pannett said the new trail was a “generous gift” to the community from Trails Wellington.

“I even voted not to go out for full consultation on this,” said the pro-consultation councillor.

Pannett hoped the council would rethink the different transport modes on the mountain once the new trail was built, to allow walkers to have their own space as well.

“Matairangi is an important recreation ground for everyone – cyclists, but also walkers and runners,” she said.

Moving forward, council would be considering the best place for an accessible mountain bike trail. It was “deeply unjust” that there were no accessible trails in Wellington at the moment, she said.