Calls to reactivate Hutt's closed birthing centre after hospital building deemed quake prone

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is demanding a commitment from Government to Hutt Hospital following it being classed as an earthquake risk

There are calls for Lower Hutt’s mothballed birthing unit to be reactivated after a seismic resilience report put the brakes on upgrades to the maternity suite at Hutt Hospital.

The Hutt Valley District Health Board announced last week the hospital’s eight-storey Heretaunga Block met just 15 % of the new building standard (NBS). The hospital’s maternity unit was undergoing a $9.4 million refit following a litany of staffing and safety issues.

The privately-run Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre closed last September after posting a nearly $1.5m loss in the year to March. The facility was mothballed by its owners, the Wright Family Foundation, in the hope someone could eventually use the space again. More than 600 babies were delivered at the 12-room facility.

Natalie Horspool, spokesperson for community action group Hutt Families for Midwives, said the Te Awakairangi centre was the perfect stopgap given upgrades were now on hold, and maternity services were going to have to leave the Heretaunga Block.

The Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre in Lower Hutt, closed in September 2021.

“There’s stress and worry about where people are going to birth. [The Hutt Valley DHB] need to start having conversations now about how they are going to deliver these services.”

The National Party’s Hutt South-based MP, Chris Bishop, has started a petition calling for the centre to be resurrected.

Fionnagh Dougan, Hutt Valley District Health Board's chief executive

”In light of the earthquake-prone state of the block ... it makes perfect sense to use the birthing centre. It’s a no-brainer – to use all available facilities in the region.”

The birthing centre was no silver bullet, but it was good short-term solution, he said.

Fionnagh Dougan, Hutt Valley District Health Board’s chief executive said in a statement the board was considering a number of options and “welcomes offers from a range of facility providers to support our service delivery”.

Wright Family Foundation co-director Chloe Wright said it may be too late to reactivate the centre as another party had shown interest in taking over the space.

Hutt South-based National MP Chris Bishop

“I’ve kept it for months in the hope someone would use it for the reason it was built, but can’t keep it paying the rent forever.

“There’s been no approach from the Ministry of Health or DHB about using it or taking it over.”

She said the facility was largely as it was the day it closed, and it would not take much to get it back up and running.

Should any arrangement be made to restart the centre, Wright said she’d want to continue delivering postnatal wrap-around services to families.

“If the ministry, or whoever, is genuinely interested in the health and wellbeing of mums, babies and whānau, they should start communicating, so we can work together – I’d expect it to be a partnership.”

Suzi Hume, the chairperson of the Wellington branch of the NZ College of Midwives, said it was unclear how the situation with the Heretaunga building was going to unfold.

She said the Te Awakairangi centre was a fantastic facility for primary maternity care (births where no complications were anticipated), however she did not want to see secondary (where complications were more likely) midwives diverted to staff, should it be reopened.