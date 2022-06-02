Former Hutt City councillor Shazly Rasheed denies involvement in online attack on council officer

Former Hutt City councillor candidate Shazly Rasheed says she has nothing to do with the post attacking senior council officer Kara Puketapu-Dentice.

Former Hutt City councillor Shazly Rasheed has denied any involvement in an online attack aimed at a council officer and iwi leader.

Rasheed quit the council last Friday, calling the culture toxic. She placed the blame on Mayor Campbell Barry and the council’s chief executive Jo Miller, who she said obstructed councillors who questioned proposed policies and governance issues.

On Wednesday Stuff reported Rasheed was investigated over a social media post which questioned the tenability of council officer Kara Puketapu-Dentice’s role as director of economy and development. He is also chairperson of Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST).

Rasheed said the investigation was a “witch hunt”, and she did not make the post, nor had she ever had anything to do with the Facebook page, Hutt City Council – the truth exposed, to which it was published.

“I have nothing to do with that post... I have the utmost respect for Kara. He’s a really nice guy.”

The post made claims about mana whenua’s role in the Hutt City Council’s place naming policy, amid a wider discussion about changing some colonial-era street names to Māori ones.

A complaint was lodged with Mayor Campbell Barry by PNBST chief executive Lee Hunter who said it undermined the iwi and encouraged racist comments.

The trust is the Treaty partner of the Crown and territorial authorities representing Te Ātiawa Taranaki Whānui within the territorial boundaries of Wellington City and the Hutt Valley.

A photo in the post, an image of Puketapu-Dentice and others, taken on a phone off a TV or monitor showed the reflection of the likely photographer. Council documents describe the reflection as showing a hand with distinctive nails holding phone. The council’s IT team who examined the photo believed a business card attached to the rear of the phone had Rasheed’s name on it.

Rasheed denied it was her reflection in the photo.

“I did not take it, I made this clear to the mayor.”

She said the investigation had not influenced her decision to resign.

Ongoing bullying had taken a toll on her family and health, and she was not going to put up with it any longer, she said.

Rasheed was in her first term as a councillor. She was not intending to stand for re-election following her decision to relocate to Australia, where her family is already based, later this year.

She is the second Hutt City councillor to resign in ostensible protest at the council’s leadership. Former deputy mayor David Bassett​ quit last June because he felt unable to carry out his duties.