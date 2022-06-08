First refurbished electric locomotive rolls off the line as $35m overhaul gets up to speed

The first EF Locomotive to roll off the refurbishment line at Hutt Workshops as part of a $35 million project.

A fleet of electric 35-year-old locomotives is helping lead New Zealand’s rail network into the low-carbon future.

The first EF locomotive has rolled off the line as part of a $35 million refurbishment project at KiwiRail’s Hutt Workshops in Lower Hutt.

KiwiRail’s acting chief executive, Dave Gordon, said the state-owned enterprise was “taking technology that was 35 years old and making it fit for purpose in a modern [environment]”.

The only fully electric locomotives on KiwiRail’s books, Gordon said the rail operator would be modernising as many of the engines as its budget would allow. Initial plans were to refurbish at least 12 of KiwiRail’s 15 EF units.

At the unveiling of the first refurbished EF, Gordon said such events were largely symbolic. But with KiwiRail committed to being carbon-neutral by 2050, the occasion was a “tangible step towards” that goal.

Having more capacity to shift goods by rail was a good emission reduction, he said.

“Most of our carbon savings in transport is through shifting from road to rail. The next important factor is what you use to tow the goods – the most efficient units we have are the EFs.”

The EF fleet carries freight on the electrified section of the North Island Main Trunk Line between Hamilton and Palmerston north.

“In that part of the North Island it’s almost all [hydroelectric energy].”

The programme which upgraded the control systems to largely digital displays, and replaced or refreshed much of the componentry, would extend the life of the locomotives by at least 10 years.

KiwiRail ihas partnered with Hamilton-based Loop Technologies, which specialises in upgrading electrical technology systems.

At the event was Transport Minister Michael Wood who said the new lease on life was a good outcome considering the locomotives had originally been earmarked for scrapping, and were to be replaced with diesel units.

The Government had spent nearly $6 billion on rail upgrades since 2018. Investment in rail supported a low carbon future, and was a “key driver in jobs and regional development", he said.

Restoring the rail network would take vehicles off the road, reduce emissions and support the economy.

“We are continuing to support the restoration of the national rail network, to improve its resilience and to support rail freight and metropolitan commuter rail growth.”

Funding for rail infrastructure received an extra $349m in this year’s budget.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen agreed saying investment in recent years had revived the Hutt Workshops.

“[The] railway workshops have gone from bust to boom in the past five years. Rebuilding our rail network is good for the environment, but it also means more jobs in the Hutt.”