Heartbreak as package containing late mother's beloved 'Teddy' disappears from doorstep

Janis Penfold, 74, holds the hand of her daughter Sarah Vidler, during one of their final visits together before Penfold's death.

It has only one arm, one of its embroidered eyes has an imperfect repair, and its caramel-coloured body regularly coughs up stuffing – but to the late Janis Penfold​, the threadbare ‘Teddy’ she was given during childhood was everything.

Penfold’s daughter, Wellingtonian Sarah Vidler, is devastated after a package containing the bear, sent from Tunbridge Wells in the United Kingdom, was taken from her Green St property in Newtown after mistakenly being delivered by Courier Post without the required signature on June 9.

SUPPLIED A picture of the missing bear sitting in the nursing room bedroom of Janis Penfold. A package containing the bear was sent from the United Kingdom to Wellington, but has been taken in an apparent theft.

Before her death from cancer last month, Penfold regularly took comfort from her beloved Teddy – believed to have been in her possession since the 1950s.

The bear was a constant presence during the last few “rough” years of Penfold’s life – a time when she encountered both homelessness and the cancer that would eventually take her life.

During a visit Vidler made to Penfold on a particularly “rough day” in palliative care in March, Vidler asked her mother if there was anything she could do for her. The 74-year-old responded: “I just want my Teddy”.

Vidler struggled to get the words out as she recounted the misshapen bear's disappearance from her property – the same day Wellington was ravaged by heavy rain and howling winds.

SUPPLIED An image of a bear similar to the one missing from a Green St property in Newtown, Wellington.

Vidler’s brother sent the teddy bear to Wellington despite the siblings expressing concerns it might not survive the journey.

“It was in such bad condition, you’d pick it up and bits of fluff would just drop off it ... it’s so manky, you wouldn’t even give it to a kid as a present,” Vidler said.

Having flown to Britain to attend her mother’s funeral, it wasn’t until Vidler arrived home on Friday, June 17, that she realised the bear package and another package containing her birthday present delivered at the same time were missing.

Recognising the bear’s worth was purely sentimental, Vidler appealed to those who took it to return to her – no questions asked.

“It’s the only thing we’ve got left that was actually important to her ... even if you nicked it, and you’ve got it at home, just bring it back and leave it on my bloody doorstep. I’m not going to call the cops on you. I just want the thing back ... it’s not worth anything to anyone else.

Courier Post has launched an investigation, but Vidler was unwilling to blame the courier driver for delivering it without getting a signature, calling it “an honest mistake”.

Instead, responsibility for the heartbreaking situation sat with those who took the package, with Vidler taking to Facebook to appeal for its return, after door knocks and searches of the local area failed to locate the bear.

“Please, Newtown and around, check your bins, keep your eyes peeled for a one-eyed 74yo teddy bear because my mum loved him very much and my heart is broken enough,” she wrote.