Fiery crash on SH2 near Wellington injures three, road reopened but congested

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a power pole on State Highway 2 early Friday morning.

Both northbound lanes of State Highway 2 in Wellington have been reopened after a car crashed into a power pole and injured three people, but power is still out for the area and there is still congestion.

The vehicle burst into flames when it crashed into a power pole about 4.15am, police said.

Power lines were down and the northbound lanes of the highway were both closed for some hours between the city and Petone.

READ MORE:

* Deadly road exit that allowed driver wrong way down SH2 being closed

* Crash on SH1 north of Wellington cleared but delays continue

* Wellington urban motorway cleared after two-car crash



Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti/Supplied Three people were injured after a car crashed into a power pole on State Highway 2 early Friday morning.

One person suffered critical injuries, and a second person was seriously injured. A third person has minor injuries, police said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should expect delays as queues on State Highway 2 are almost back to Kaiwharawhara, while State Highway 1 is congested southbound back to Tyers Rd on Ngāūranga Gorge.

Wellington Electricity spokesperson Mark Yeomans said repairs have been completed and technicians would start switching to restore power to residents that were affected by the crash.

Several fire trucks were there when Stuff passed the scene shortly before 6am.

The road reopened to one lane between Ngāūranga Interchange and Petone by 9.15am.

The Serious Crash unit will investigate the crash.