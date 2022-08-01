Two families forced out after massive slips see their Lower Hutt homes red-stickered

A large slip has forced two Stokes Valley families out of their homes, which have been deemed unsafe to inhabit by Hutt City Council.

Two families evacuated after large slips in Lower Hutt now face an uncertain future, with their homes red-stickered indefinitely.

For the Haars, the slip on Holborn Dr in Stoke’s Valley took the land out from under their deck on July 21, and they fear they will never be able to return. And the Philips’ lost metres of their lawn to another large slip later the same Thursday night – an event they say “will cripple us financially”.

The two homes were evacuated and the residents barred from returning until reports from geotechnical engineers told them whether their homes were safe to inhabit.

Hutt City Council informed the families on Friday evening their homes had been red-stickered for an indefinite period of time.

The Philips’​ family home was built by Tim’s​ mother in the 1980s, before he and wife Jaime​ bought it from her 17 years ago. It’s where they raised their 13-year-old son.

About 3.5m of lawn was lost in the slip, which stopped just metres from the house.

The council had assessed the slip was 33.2m wide and went the entire length of the hill, Jaime said. The top 3m to 4m of the land was owned by the couple and the rest by the council.

“There's significant work to do to deal with both parts of it,” she said. “We need an engineer’s report to show we have a plan to remedy the slip and fund those works.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Jaime and Tim Philips’ home on Holborn Dr in Stokes Valley has been deemed unsafe to live in until a more detailed plan can be prepared to address the slip.

However, the family had been told by the Earthquake Commission (EQC) it would take three months to come back with a report for their part of the slip. The council took only seven days to do the same.

“The three months will cripple us financially,” Jaime said, as the family would have to find a place to rent on top of still paying the mortgage, and keeping the power on for security and insurance.

It was a hard pill to swallow, she said. “I'm not going to lie, it is a shitty situation to be in.”

There were “glimmers of hope” though, with Jaime having expected to lose the house as well, but it was “still sound” and it was just the land that needed to be fixed now.

She plans to write to local MP Chris Hipkins​ and to David Clark​, who is the minister responsible for EQC.

KEVIN STENT The Philips’ home was built by Tim’s mother in the 1980s and is where he and wife Jaime had raised their 13-year-old son.

Based on Friday evening’s conversation with the council, Viv Haar​ was less optimistic, thinking it was unlikely they would ever be able to return to their home.

The Haars stayed up until 3am on Friday moving their furniture out with the help of friends, with whom they are now staying.

He said they had been humbled by the support they had from both council and friends and family.

KEVIN STENT The slip, which also closed the southbound lanes of the Eastern Hutt Rd, had since been reinforced with concrete containers.

Eastern Hutt Rd was also closed on the southbound side because of the slips, and had since been reinforced with concrete containers.

The wild weather in Wellington caused several slips throughout the region, with the Wellington City Council receiving reports of 54 incidents of slips, flooding, or fallen trees on that stormy Thursday alone.

Stokes Valley residents have been invited by by the council to a community hui at the Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub on August 4 at 6.30pm.

The focus of the hui will be the recent slips blocking a section of Eastern Hutt Rd, which have caused traffic delays and disruptions for those who live and work in the valley. Council will provide a general update about what has happened and its plans.

Council chief executive Jo Miller​ acknowledged it had been a “stressful and inconvenient time” for many in Stokes Valley.

“We worked urgently to put a temporary solution in place to allow traffic to travel in both directions from Stokes Valley, but there are still significant delays at peak times.”

She said community wellbeing and safety was its priority and council wanted the community to feel informed. Council would continue to work with affected property owners to provide support.