Former Hutt City Council boss Tony Stallinger running for mayor

Former Hutt City Council chief executive Tony Stallinger​ has declared he will contest the mayoralty in Lower Hutt, taking on incumbent Campbell Barry.

Stallinger, who spent eight years as chief financial officer and 12 years as chief executive of the council, has put a financial review and consultation on Three Waters reforms on his campaign agenda.

Stallinger said he was approached by a number of residents concerned about the high level of rates and the lack of consultation over Three Waters.

As a council official, Stallinger was known for his reluctance to get involved in the hurly-burly of politics and said had never thought of becoming a politician. But he said he had become increasingly concerned that no one would challenge Barry.

Barry had been the only person to declare he would run for the mayoralty. Nominations close on Friday.

“There needs to be some serious change in the council and I do not think there is anyone with more knowledge than me and I am prepared to give it a go,” said Stallinger, who is 57.

SUPPLIED Campbell Barry shortly after being elected Hutt City mayor in October 2019. He is now facing a challenge from the council’s former chief executive Tony Stallinger, who wants increased scrutiny of the council’s finances.

Barry said a vote for Stallinger would be a “vote for the past” and the policies that resulted in the city facing a massive under-investment in infrastructure.

Voters now have a clear choice, Barry said, between two candidates with very different values.

He is affiliated with Hutt United, a loose coalition calling for Lower Hutt residents to have a greater say. Stallinger declined to say who else was involved in Hutt United.

“I think we [Hutt United candidates] are all unanimous that the city deserves to have its views heard,” he said on Monday.

With the current level of inflation, Stallinger said rates would become an unaffordable burden for many.

In June last year, the council implemented a long term plan that would see rates increase by more than 7 per cent annually from 2024 to 2031.

The council said the increases were necessary to pay for years of underinvestment in infrastructure, but Stallinger argued it had more to do with an increase in staff numbers and the size of the operating budget.

Another area of concern is the lack of consultation over the Three Waters reforms, Stallinger said.

Stuff Former chief executive Tony Stallinger (left), pictured in 2013 with Mayor Ray Wallace and Deputy Mayor David Bassett, always preferred to stay behind the scenes when he was running the council.

Barry said he was proud of what the council has achieved in the last three years and was confident the city was moving forward in a positive direction.

He noted that Stallinger had been part of a council that subsidised developers by $29m by waiving fees and backed a controversial hotel in High Street, which is now more than five years behind schedule.

Two-thirds of the rate increases that Stallinger objected to are to cover “critical infrastructure,” Barry said, adding that the city had to invest in its future.

“We can either put our head in the sand and pretend that investment is not needed or we can choose to support growth,” he said.