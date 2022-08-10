Wellington councillor shuns re-election to create new watchdog

Sean Rush is not running for another term on council – instead he’s setting up a new watchdog for Wellington. (File photo)

He announced he would step away from council at a Roseneath Residents’ Association meeting on Wednesday evening.

The first-term Motukairangi/Eastern ward councillor took three months of leave for chemotherapy earlier in the year, which gave him time to reflect on how he could best help the city. Rush was unhappy on council and felt like he spent three years doing “not a hell of a lot”, he said.

“I was up and down like a rollercoaster as soon as I got elected,” he said. “It hasn’t been good for me or my family.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Councillor Sean Rush was diagnosed early with bowel cancer and is encouraging others to watch for the signs. (File photo)

Mayor Andy Foster said he was disappointed Rush would not run again but understood his decision. He would welcome a watchdog as long as it was “led by evidence and thoughtful”.

The watchdog would take aim at the “tortured statistics, self-serving surveys, weak evidence [and] political ideology” which Rush said have led to unpopular public policy decisions. It would be a not-for-profit, but he was still looking at funding options.

The focus would be on Wellington but broader than local government, with Rush indicating that the possible by-election in Rongotai – on the cards if Paul Eagle is elected mayor – would come under scrutiny.

“It will be a public interest watchdog ensuring that debate on important issues for our city are properly informed through neutral analysis, not constructed political narratives and niche interests,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free said “Sean loves his evidence” and his watchdog could be “quite challenging” for the next council, but she wished him well. She was surprised he was leaving the council after one term.

Monique Ford/Stuff Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says she wishes Rush well and expects his new watchdog to be “quite challenging”. (File photo)

Rush saw the watchdog as an “exciting” project that will allow him to serve Wellington while getting back into legal work and staying politically relevant. He was not ruling out a future run for council.

Where appropriate, the watchdog would “make use of the full range of judicial interventions”, Rush said. He was a former oil industry lawyer and wanted to get back into court work.

The council has already encountered several legal challenges around transport this year – on the Newtown cycleway, Cobham Drive pedestrian crossing and Thorndon Quay parking spaces.

Councillor Iona Pannett said she supported “robust scrutiny” of the council but cautioned Rush that he needed to keep criticism constructive.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Wellington City councillor Sean Rush, recently diagnosed with cancer, is also a former NZ representing gymnast. Back in 2020, as he helped to save a Wellington gym, he showed he still had the skills.

“First of all when I was told there was going to be this oil and gas man on council, I thought ‘Oh God’ ... but he’s been a pleasure to work with,” she said, pointing out that Rush has voted in favour of cycleways and has a “flexible” voting record.

He voted in favour of Wellington’s bike network, the Te Atakura carbon reduction plan, the establishment of a Māori ward on council, and even mass rapid transit as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Rush rejected the “dysfunctional” label applied to the current city council and said he has made “good friends” on the council. Despite that he found the politics frustrating because “even if you do all the work you lose if you don’t have the numbers”.

“I’m very competitive – I didn’t like going to work every week and losing the debate.”