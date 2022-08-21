Roads closed, homes evacuated after hundreds of slips around Wellington - and there's more rain coming

The road, between Victory Cres and McLellan St, was likely to be closed for several days.

Several Wellington roads are closed and eight households remain evacuated after 160 slips hit the rain-soaked capital this week.

There were 10 slips on Sunday morning, on top of 35 reported on Saturday and 90 on Friday, according to the Wellington City Council. There have been more than 160 slips in the past week in Wellington, which normally sees 1100 slips in a year.

Ten households had been evacuated since Friday, with eight households, affecting 20 people, currently displaced.

Waka Kotahi said State Highway 59 between Paekākāriki and Pukerua Bay could be closed for weeks. And, on Sunday evening, eight Wellington roads were still blocked: Main Rd in Tawa, between Victory Cres and McLellan St; Pass of Branda in Seatoun; Tiotio Rd in Miramar; Laura Ave in Brooklyn; Kotinga St in Kilbirnie; Birdwood St in Karori; Sutherland Cres in Melrose; and The Terrace between Ghuznee and Buller streets.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff A slip came down on this Tesla in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, on Saturday night.

Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter said on Sunday it was unusual to have so many roads closed due to slips, and the council’s main goal this week would be getting them cleared.

”What we’ve seen this year is a real cluster of quite significant slips,” Procter said.

Contractors had been extremely busy over the past six weeks and subcontractors would also be brought in to help.

“We are asking the public to have patience because our contractors are somewhat worn out after the last six weeks of activity.”

“We are moving as quickly as we can, but given we’ve had this relentless demand for their services, we just need to manage expectations.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff A large slip from Wilton Park down into Otari-Wilton’s Bush is hazardous and still moving.

And there’s more rain on the way. MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said showers on Monday morning would turn to potentially-heavy rain on Monday afternoon.

Pyselman said, with the ground already “sodden”, the rain on the way on Monday was a “fingers-crossed type situation”.

But the weather would clear up on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

Walks were also off the cards on Sunday in Otari-Wilton’s Bush, with the council warning people away from the tracks after a significant and hazardous landslide came down from the edge of Wilton Park on Saturday.

“There is very deep mud and the slip is still moving, so this is a genuine hazard,” spokesperson Richard MacLean said on Sunday.

Wellington City Council The Pass of Branda, between Seatoun and Breaker Bay, has been blocked by rock falls.

Another hazardous slip had closed the road between Breaker Bay and Seatoun, known as the Pass of Branda.

It was likely to remain closed for several days and residents were asked to stay clear due to its ongoing instability and the fact large rocks were continuing to come down.

Diversions were in place in Main Rd in Tawa on Sunday, after a slip between Victory Cres and McLellan St.

A large tree was felled at the site on Sunday, and the road was likely to be closed for several days.

Simon Lambert/Supplied A large slip above the top sports fields at Tawa College.

The top sports fields behind Tawa College were also affected by a large slip, which came down from the hill above on Thursday night.

Sutherland Cres in Melrose, Wellington, remained closed on Sunday, while preparations were made to clear rubble and remove three cars damaged by a slip in the early hours of Saturday.

A temporary access path would be installed by council contractors next week, so residents could access their properties

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Sutherland Cres in Melrose remains closed after a slip on Saturday.

In Lower Hutt, there were more than 50 slips since Thursday morning. One slip in Eastbourne saw a Tesla partially buried under a landslide on Saturday night.

The car’s owner, Jo, said on Sunday that she was hosting her birthday party when she heard cars honking outside.

They went to investigate and found one of their cars, a large Ford ute, had been pushed into the middle of the road by the slip, and their other car, a 2021 Tesla, was-half buried.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The Tesla owners’ other car, a Ford ute, was pushed into the middle of the road by the force of the slip.

The Hutt City Council said the slip was only a low risk to the road.

The weekend also brought more slips down on the Eastern Hutt Rd in Lower Hutt.

North of the Stokes Valley roundabout only one lane was open, and concrete blocks were set up to protect the road from the slip. South of the roundabout there were further slips in the same place as slips that blocked the road at the end of July, but traffic management was already in place to deal with this.

Another slip in Lower Hutt blocked both sides of Harbour View Rd near the corner of City View Rd. The council was operating heavy machinery to remove the trees.

Supplied Harbour View Rd in Lower Hutt was blocked on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, on the Kāpiti coast, State Highway 59 between Paekākāriki and Pukerua Bay remained closed as assessments showed a slip that happened on Friday was “highly unstable”.

Waka Kotahi said it could take several weeks to reopen the road to traffic.

Pukerua Bay residents could access their homes from the south; Paekākāriki residents from north. All other road users were advised to use Transmission Gully as an alternative route.