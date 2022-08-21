When a slip half-buried a Tesla and shoved a ute into traffic, it ruined the owner's birthday party

The landslide that covered a Tesla in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, also made the home’s deck unsafe.

A carful of rocks and dirt was not the birthday present Jo had in mind. But that’s what she got after a slip came down on top of her glass-roofed Tesla late on Saturday night.

The birthday party of the Eastbourne resident, who did not want her last name used, was interrupted by cars honking on Marine Dr, which runs in front of her house.

Jo walked outside to see that her Tesla was partially covered by a slip, while her partner’s Ford Ranger had been shunted into the middle of the road, where it was blocking traffic.

They moved the ute out of the way of traffic, but it put an end to the birthday party.

READ MORE:

* Homes evacuated, roads closed after 160 slips in Wellington this week

* Flood damage likely to cost 'tens of millions' of dollars

* 'Solid for 50 years': Slip knocks 4 metres off Wellington backyard



Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The Ford Ranger and Tesla are no longer driveable after the damage from the slip.

The slip is one of 50 in Lower Hutt since Thursday, after days of heavy rain.

The Tesla’s glass roof held out until midday on Sunday, when it caved in under the weight of the slip, sending dirt, plants and rocks into the car.

Jo described herself as “philosophical” about the slip – “we’re all safe and all insured”, she said. She spent part of her birthday on Sunday calling insurance companies and talking to a geotechnical engineer.

The house is safe and stable, but the engineer told them to stay away from the deck until they get a full report done.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The Tesla is still covered with dirt and rocks, and its glass roof has now caved in.

They’ve had odd bits of rockfall above the property before, and “it is what it is”, she said.

Jo said the support had been “wonderful”, including from the Hutt City Council. The couple were grateful to the contractors who had cleared the road. “Amazing mahi all round,” she said.

“Honestly it brings out the best in everybody, friends, family, the community. We’re just focused on moving forward step by step.”