Wellington cyclist has near miss with Countdown delivery truck

Candidate for Wellington City Council’s Takapū/Northern ward and keen cyclist, James Sullivan, has a near-miss with a Countdown delivery truck

A Wellington cyclist says he felt a Countdown delivery truck brush past his jacket as it barrelled past him.

“I would have been dead,” said James Sullivan, a keen cyclist and candidate for Wellington City Council’s Takapū/Northern ward. He had a near miss with the truck on Sunday afternoon while he was out for a bike ride around the bays.

Sullivan stopped for a pedestrian who was about to cross, carrying her baby. He said the stop was “harder than I would have preferred, but not an emergency stop at all”.

A Countdown delivery truck, metres behind him, did not stop or even slow down for the pedestrian crossing.

James Sullivan Cyclist James Sullivan has a near miss when a Countdown delivery truck overtakes at a pedestrian crossing on Adelaide Rd, captured on his bike cameras.

The first he knew about it was when the pedestrian, about to cross the road, widened her eyes and raised a hand to her mouth. He assumed a car was braking hard to stop behind him.

“Then I felt it brush past my jacket,” Sullivan said. The truck barrelled through the pedestrian crossing, just swerving to avoid Sullivan on his bike.

“It was over so fast.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Cyclist and Wellington City Council candidate James Sullivan says cyclists have to deal with near misses every day.

Sullivan didn’t realise how close the call was until he looked at the footage – he has lights for his bike which double as cameras, like dash cams on a car.

There is footage from both the front and rear of his bike showing the truck passing within centimetres of his bike. The saddlebags on the back of the bike move as the truck passes.

It was far from the first close call for Sullivan, who has been recording footage of his bike rides for about six months. He’s had a taxi driver reach out the window and punch him on Lambton Quay, and had another near miss on Lyall Bay Parade.

“This is basically what cyclists have to deal with every day,” he said.

James Sullivan The rear view of Sullivan’s cameras shows the truck just centimetres away from his bike.

Sullivan is also a car driver and posts dashcam footage to his YouTube, but said added journey time and fewer car parks for drivers were worth it for cyclist safety.

The incident shows that delays to cycleways are putting lives at risk, he said. “You have this waffling on that there is some kind of perfect solution but at the moment, if drivers are in the wrong, you’re gambling with cyclists’ lives.”

Sullivan said having separated cycle lanes makes a “massive difference” to safety.

On Monday Countdown's ecommerce national logistics and network manager, Jarrod Smith, said the incident would be looked into “with urgency”.

"Safety is our absolute priority and yesterday’s incident is certainly not what we would expect of our delivery drivers. We're incredibly sorry for what Mr Sullivan experienced," Smith said.