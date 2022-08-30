Hoardings get heated as Wellington mayoral candidates accuse Eagle of calling dibs on best spots

Wellington mayoral candidate Tory Whanau accuses rival Paul Eagle of calling dibs on the best spots with empty timber frames. Eagle denies it.

The race for mayor of Wellington is already off to a heated start, with candidate Tory Whanau accusing rival Paul Eagle of bending the rules by calling dibs on the best spots several hours before they were allowed to put up electoral hoardings.

Candidates for mayor and councils were allowed to put up signs from midnight on Friday, but when Whanau and her volunteers arrived at spots, they found blank wooden frames already in place. They later had posters for Eagle stuck on them.

Other candidates observed similar phenomenon around the city. But Eagle denied putting frames up early.

Eagle did not respond to a phone call about his rival’s claims but later sent a text message that said: “It’s untrue, and I hope that’s the end of the matter.”

Campaign spokesperson Georgina Stylianou said the frames were all constructed after midnight. “We’ve had no negative feedback from anyone before you got in touch.”

Eagle had previously engaged a lawyer after the council asked him to remove digital billboards.

Tory Whanau/Supplied Mayoral candidate Tory Whanau says the blank timber frame was up in Karori at 9.10pm on Friday night, and later became a Paul Eagle hoarding.

Election hoardings were allowed up in public sites across Wellington on Saturday, six weeks out from the local body election.

In practice, that meant many campaign volunteers were running around at midnight on Friday, getting hoardings up in the best public spots as soon as it was technically allowed.

On Friday morning, before the chaos started, candidates received a stern email telling them not to reserve sites in any way before Saturday, including through posts and frames.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the council removed frames from six locations on Friday.

Jenny Condie/Supplied Takapū/Northern ward councillor and candidate Jenny Condie says the blank timber frame which went up before midnight on Friday has now been replaced with a Paul Eagle election hoarding.

Whanau, a Green-endorsed mayoral candidate, said her team was “puzzled” by the frames when they scouted out the public sites. A photo from a member of Whanau’s campaign team shows a timber frame up in Karori at 9.10pm – almost three hours before the rules allow signs to be erected.

Whanau accused Eagle of putting the signs up early to reserve good spots. She said the timber frames were later used by Eagle’s team to put up his signs.

Returning officer Warwick Lampp said he had not received any complaints about candidates using timber frames to reserve spots.

Councillor Jenny Condie was also out late at night and noticed frames in Johnsonville were set up early before being used for Eagle’s signs. She said it was “a bit stink” and an issue of “fair play”.

“Getting good spots for your signs is one of the only level playing fields left. You don’t need money, you just need volunteers willing to go out after midnight,” Condie said.

Councillor Iona Pannett noticed timber frames up early in Aro Valley, but some of them remained blank so she couldn’t be sure which candidate they belonged to. “It is a shame.”

Takapū/Northern ward Labour candidate Ben McNulty said he noticed timber frames up around Johnsonville as early as Thursday night but was not sure which candidate they were for, and believes they were the ones removed by the council.

McNulty had his own shenanigans to deal with. Early on Saturday morning, he was pulled over by police while driving around to put up hoardings with Labour’s Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Māori ward candidate Matthew Reweti.

“We had a nice chat, the police just wanted to know what we were doing driving around suburban Johnsonville at night with a trailer. Fair enough,” said Reweti.

McNulty and Reweti bumped into four teams of volunteers after midnight, vying for placements in busy locations like Burma Rd in Johnsonville.

Councillor Tamatha Paul said it was “very hard core” putting up hoardings on the cold night. She had teams of her volunteers out until 4am and said there were already “so many” election signs up when they finished.

Labour candidate and incumbent councillor Rebecca Matthews was more relaxed about hoardings. “We were organised quite well, and had quite a few private sites already locked in. We were calm.”

She put up hoardings in daylight, at around 10am on Saturday morning and didn’t feel worried about calling dibs on the best spots. “It is a hard job but we know the drill.”