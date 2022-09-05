Call for inquiry into Upper Hutt council's handling of noise complaints

Silverstream resident Helen Chapman moved into her dream home only to discover the 24/7 noise from the neighbouring Farrah's factory. (First published March 16)

The Upper Hutt Council has been accused of not acting in good faith in dealings with a group of locals who have complained about the noise from a nearby factory.

A full investigation into the council’s handling of the lengthy saga is one step closer, with its policy committee to consider the request for an independent inquiry.

Resident Logan McLean​ told the council’s risk and assurance committee last Wednesday that after years of battling flatbread making company Farrah’s over noise complaints, he had no confidence in the council.

He alleged multiple breaches of the Privacy Act and systematic non-compliance by officers to requests for information about Farrah’s.

“We have regularly had our concerns ignored, downplayed or dismissed outright,” he said.

Three complaints to the Ombudsman had been upheld in the past year and McLean called for an independent review of the way the council dealt with Farrah’s.

Chief executive Peter Kelly​ issued a statement disputing some of the points presented by McLean and rejected the suggestion the council had not acted in good faith.

An apology had been issued over a breach of privacy and the council had amended its procedures as a result of the Ombudsman’s findings, he said.

“Ultimately, we are happy to conduct an independent review if that is what councillors wish, and would welcome the findings and any learnings that come from this. It’s important to us that we remain open and transparent.”

McLean said he was speaking out publicly despite Farrah’s telling those in a community liaison group that the company would stop working to find a solution if members spoke to the media.

Logan McLean A container wall was installed at the Farrah’s factory in Upper Hutt to try and reduce the noise.

Farrah’s general manager Mike Murray​ issued a two-sentence statement saying Farrah’s intended to stay in the community liaison group. He did not address the issue of the threat to withdraw from community engagement if members took their concerns to the media.

“Since its introduction, in March this year, Farrah’s meets regularly with community stakeholders, and will continue to honour its commitment to open dialogue with the group,” Murray said.

McLean had been trying to get information from about an $80,000 grant from council to Farrah’s in 2017. The Office of the Auditor General declined to rule on the legality of the grant but referred the matter to the auditor that conducts the annual council audit.

Council officers wilfully withholding information reflected poorly on the council, he said.

Councillors on the risk and assurance committee questioned officers about their responses to requests for official information and whether they were following correct procedures. The committee agreed to refer McLean’s request for an independent investigation into council’s dealing with Farrah’s to its policy committee on Wednesday.

After the meeting Mayor Wayne Guppy accepted the issues raised were serious and said it would now be up to councillors to decide if an investigation was warranted.

Deputy mayor Hellen Swales​ said she was disappointed to hear the claim Farrah’s would withdraw from the community group if members went to the media.

Elected members should have been informed of the threat by council officers, she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Craig Riley, with family dog Gizmo, pictured last November after complaining about noise from the Farrah’s factory.

Swales said she “absolutely” supported the call for a wider inquiry into the actions of the council. These issues could have been avoided if elected members had been better informed of what was happening, she said.

With more information, councillors could have got everyone around the council table to resolve the situation, she said.

McLean said he was “heartened” to hear the policy committee would discuss his complaints.